No. 6 Maryland rolls past Buckeyes to capture Big Ten women’s crown

Maryland’s Faith Masonius, left, and Ohio State’s Aaliyah Patty battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — No. 6 Maryland won its first Big Ten tournament title in three years with an 82-65 victory over Ohio State.

Stephanie Jones led the Terrapins with 18 points. Ashley Owusu added 17 points and 11 assists to help Maryland win its 17th consecutive game.

The Buckeyes were led by Dorka Juhasz with 20 points and Kierstan Bell with 13 but fell short of winning their seventh tourney title.

Maryland took control by holding the Buckeyes to just one basket during a 6 1/2-minute stretch that began late in the second and ended midway through the third.