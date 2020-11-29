No. 23 Ohio State rallies past UMass-Lowell in 2nd half

Ohio State’s Duane Washington, right, drives to the basket against UMass-Lowell’s Bryce Daley during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — No. 23 Ohio State needed a strong second half to get past upset-minded UMass-Lowell 74-64.

Duane Washington Jr. had 21 points, including a clutch 3 late, to help lead the Buckeyes to the win.

Justice Sueing had 15 points and six rebounds for Ohio State while C.J. Walker added 13 points and five assists.

Obadiah Noel led UMass-Lowell with 15 points and seven rebounds.

The game was tied 33 at halfrime after Ohio State shot just 34% from the floor and was 0 for 8 on 3s.

UMass-Lowell led by as many as five points on three occasions early in the second half.