No. 21 Ohio State faces Penn St. in tough road test

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Ohio State presents a tough challenge for Penn State. Penn State has won two of its three games against ranked opponents this season. Ohio State got past Nebraska by 12 at home on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERS: Penn State’s Lamar Stevens has averaged 16.1 points and 7.1 rebounds while Myreon Jones has put up 13.9 points. For the Buckeyes, Kaleb Wesson has averaged 14.4 points and 9.6 rebounds while D.J. Carton has put up 10.2 points.WONDERFUL WESSON: K. Wesson has connected on 42.9 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 74.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Nittany Lions are 8-0 when recording at least 12 offensive rebounds and 4-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Buckeyes are 9-0 when they score at least 74 points and 3-5 on the year when falling short of 74.

STREAK STATS: Ohio State has lost its last three road games, scoring 60 points, while allowing 72.3 per game.

STIFLING STATE: Ohio State has held opposing teams to 36.9 percent shooting from the field this year, the ninth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.