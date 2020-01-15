No. 21 Buckeyes beat Nebraska, snap 4-game losing streak

Ohio State’s Justin Ahrens, right, passes the ball in front of Nebraska’s Cam Mack during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (AP) — C.J. Walker scored 18 and No. 21 Ohio State snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Nebraska 80-68.

Freshman guard D.J. Carton chipped in 13 for the Buckeyes and Kaleb Wesson had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Ohio State rolled despite the absence of guards Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. who were serving suspensions.

Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 15 points for the Huskers, who have lost two straight.

Ohio State hadn’t won since Dec. 21 and hadn’t scored 60 points in a game during the losing streak. The Buckeyes reached that total before the mid-point of the second half against Nebraska.