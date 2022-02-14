CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 22 points and the No. 18 Ohio State women moved into a first-place tie in the Big Ten, rolling past Illinois 83-67.

The Buckeyes led 42-30 at halftime then scored the first 21 points of the third quarter.

Ohio State shot 72% from the field in the third and outscored the Illini 33-13. After making 13 of 18 shots in the third, Ohio State finished 4 of 15 in the fourth and was outscored 24-11.

Ohio State’s win, coupled with Indiana’s 72-55 loss at Nebraska and Maryland’s 81-69 win over Iowa, essentially created a four-way tie for first place in the conference.