WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Taylor Mikesell and Braxtin Miller scored 16 points each and No. 18 Ohio State dominated the fourth quarter to defeat Purdue 70-53 in a Big Ten opener.

The Buckeyes’ 16-4 run to open the fourth quarter turned a five-point lead into a 61-44 advantage.

Purdue responded with a 9-0 run before OSU’s Rikki Harris buried a 3-pointer with just under 2 minutes remaining that killed Purdue’s momentum. The Boilermakers did not score again, missing their final seven shots.

Rebeka Mikulasikova had 13 points and eight rebounds for Ohio State. Madison Layden led Purdue with 13 points.