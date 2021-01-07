Nick Saban, Alabama defensive players to discuss Ohio State game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Coach Nick Saban and a group of representatives from Alabama’s defense will speak to the media at 11 a.m. Wednesday. You can watch them here at nbc4i.com.
The Crimson Tide are preparing to play Ohio State in the national championship game Monday night near Miami.
Scheduled to appear are:
- Coach Nick Saban
- Defensive coordinator Pete Golding
- Safety Jordan Battle
- Defensive lineman DJ Dale
- Linebacker Christian Harris
- Defensive lineman Phil Mathis
- Linebacker Dylan Moses
- Cornerback Patrick Surtain II
Coach Ryan Day and a group of Ohio State offensive representatives will speak at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. You can also watch them at nbc4i.com.
On Tuesday, groups representing Ohio State’s defense and Alabama’s offense spoke.