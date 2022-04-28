COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Garrett Wilson is projected to go in the top 12 of the NFL Draft, which will make him the highest Ohio State receiver selected since Ted Ginn Jr. who was taken 9th overall in 2007.

Wilson came to Ohio State as the No. 2 receiving recruit in the nation and lived up to the hype. He caught 23 passes for 329 yards as a true freshman, laying the groundwork for another stellar two years in Columbus. Wilson’s name doesn’t appear much in the OSU history books, mostly because he was short-changed by the shortened 2020 season. In eight games, he hauled in 47 catches for 723 yards and six touchdowns while averaging a staggering 16.8 yards per catch.

He would’ve been a solid second round pick in 2021, but like his teammate and fellow receiver Chris Olave, Wilson wanted to move up draft boards. He accomplished just that by putting on one of the greatest single-season performances by any OSU receiver — 70 catches for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The pros

Wilson has tremendous athleticism and despite being listed at just 6’0″ he can outjump most defenders with a 36-inch vertical leap. For reference, NFL scouts deem an exceptional vertical leap to be anything above 35 inches. A good NFL receiver is also expected to run a 40-yard dash within 4.46 to 4.62 seconds. Wilson ran it in 4.38 seconds at the NFL Combine.

Wilson is hard to bring down after a catch and makes 50-50 balls a lot more one sided for his quarterback because of his ability to leap and stay in the air. He also has tremendous hands and can haul in just about any pass within his vicinity.

His athleticism also makes him a versatile option that can line up out wide or in the slot. He’s best used on the perimeter because of his blazing speed and ability to stretch the defense out.

The Cons

NFL general managers and scouts don’t love Wilson’s lack of height or his 183-pound frame. It’s the same concerns they have about Olave. They both proved it wasn’t an issue in college, but the NFL is a different beast when it comes to cornerback strength and press coverage.

NFL evaluators also think Wilson’s route running is raw and needs improvement, but he’s learned from the best in OSU receivers coach Brian Hartline and it shows at times on tape. Wilson is as close to a ‘can’t miss pick’ as there gets, which is why he’s projected to go in the top 10.