COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The third Ohio State Buckeye that will most likely be selected in the NFL Draft is offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere.

Petit-Frere came to OSU as a top-15 overall prospect from Tampa, Florida. He redshirted his first year and played in all 14 games in 2019 as a backup.

By his redshirt sophomore year, Petit-Frere was 315 pounds, 50 pounds heavier than when he arrived in Columbus. He continued to move with tremendous athleticism with the added weight and became one of the best offensive tackles in the country in 2020. During that shortened season, he started seven of the Buckeyes’ eight games at right tackle, earning second-team All-Big Ten Conference honors.

Petit-Frere actually ranked No. 1 among power five tackles in lowest quarterback pressure percentage allowed during the 2020 season (0.5%). He could have entered the NFL Draft that season but wanted to improve his third-round projection.

The 2021 season was one of ups and downs for Petit-Frere who moved to left tackle and dominated inferior opponents but struggled against top-tier programs. He didn’t allow a quarterback pressure in five of 12 starts, but 14 of his 26 allowed pressures came against dominant defensive fronts in Penn State (DE Arnold Ebiketie, 2nd round projection) and Michigan (DE Aidan Hutchinson, No. 1 overall projection and DE David Ojabo, second round projection), according to Pro Football Focus.

Petit-Frere will likely be a third-round pick but at worst he’ll go early in the fourth round.