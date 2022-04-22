COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The NFL Draft is SIX days away. As per usual, several Buckeyes will hear their name called during the three-day event held this year in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

Ohio State has the most 1st-round draft picks since 2000 with 151 Buckeyes selected in the first 32 picks. Receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave are expected to join that group, but what about the other former Buckeyes in this year’s draft who won’t be taken on day one?

NBC4 will give a preview of each former Buckeye who is expected to be selected next week, starting with defensive tackle Haskell Garrett.

Haskell Garrett

Garrett is one of the more remarkable stories in this draft. While trying to break up an argument on August 30, 2020, Garrett was shot in the face. Luckily, the bullet pierced through his cheeks and he was released from the hospital the next day. He was able to play that season and became a leader on OSU’s defense where he remained a strong presence through his senior year in 2021.

Garrett is projected by The Athletic’s Dana Brugler to be selected in the sixth round. At 6’2″ 298 pounds, Garrett is considered on the small side compared to other defensive tackles in the NFL.

But what Garrett lacks in size, he makes up for in explosiveness. He has a quick first step off the ball, an ability to bull rush into the backfield and a high motor. Those traits, along with high character, will make him a desirable choice on the third day of the draft.