COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 13 of the 19 new Buckeyes are being introduced to the media Wednesday as part of National Signing Day 2022. A majority of this year’s recruiting class have already signed their national letter of intent and arrived on campus in January.

17 players committed to Ohio State by the time early National Signing Day rolled around on December 15. Since then, Ryan Day has snagged two more recruits in defensive lineman Hero Kanu from California and offensive lineman Carson Hinzman from Wisconsin.

Incoming Buckeyes

CB Jyaire Brown

LB C.J. Hicks

OT George Fitzpatrick

LB DeaMonte Trayanum

DE Caden Curry

WR Kyion Grayes

QB Devin Brown

WR Caleb Burton

TE Bennett Christian

SAF Tanner McCalister (transfer, Oklahoma State)

LB Gabe Powers

SAF Kye Stokes

CB Ryan Turner

SAF Sonny Styles

DL Hero Kanu

OL Carson Hinzman

RB Dallan Hayden

WR Kojo Antwi

OT Avery Henry