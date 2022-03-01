COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/AP) — Ohio State suffered arguably its worst loss of the season Tuesday falling at home 78-70 to Nebraska, the last place team in the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes have now lost back-to-back games agianst unranked opponents after losing to Maryland on Sunday.

Freshman Bryce McGowens scored 26 points for the Cornhuskers who beat a ranked team for the first time under third-year coach Fred Hoiberg. He came in 0-23 against teams in the AP Top 25.

C.J. Wilcher added 15 points for the Huskers while Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 13 points with 11 assists.

E.J. Liddell had 27 points and 14 rebounds for Ohio State who played without Zed Key and Kyle Young in the second half who was dealing with flu-like symptoms. Meechie Johnson played sparingly while Jimmy Sotos played more than 30 minutes for the first time this season.