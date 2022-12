COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nearly 50 student athletes at the Ohio State University will receive a diploma on Sunday.

From women’s volleyball to men’s lacrosse, 49 current and former student athletes who donned a Buckeye uniform during their time in college will receive a degree at Ohio State’s commencement ceremony.

For a list of degree-earning student athletes, visit the university’s website. Commencement begins at 2 p.m. and can be watched here.