NCAA will not consider restoring records of Ohio State’s 2010 football team

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 13: Quarterback Terrelle Pryor #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium on November 13, 2010 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The wins and records from Ohio State’s 2010 football season will not be restored after all.

A group of five players from that team wrote the NCAA this month after the organization began allowing players to profit off their names, images and likenesses. Ohio State vacated its wins and records from 2010 after those players were found to have sold memorabilia and/or received improper benefits from the owner of a tattoo parlor.

The NCAA responded on Thursday with this statement:

Although college athletes can now receive benefits from their names, images and likenesses through activities like endorsements and appearances, NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play type arrangements.



The NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports. The rules that govern fair play are voted on, agreed to and expected to be upheld by all NCAA member schools. Previous penalties, including those that are several years old, will not be re-evaluated or reconsidered based on the recent changes to NIL rules.

The players were quarterback Terrelle Pryor, running back Daniel “Boom” Herron, offensive tackle Mike Adams, receiver DeVier Posey and defensive end Solomon Tomas.

Here is an except from the letter that the players sent the NCAA.

The 2010 Ohio State football team earned a 12-1 record, won a Big Ten Championship, won a Sugar Bowl, produced a top-5 all-time passer (Terrelle Pryor), a top-5 career all-time receiver (DeVier Posey), a top-10 all-time rusher (Daniel “Boom” Herron), and an All-American (Mike Adams) all for it to be wiped unceremoniously from the record books.



Although this could never undo what we and our families endured for breaking rules that shouldn’t have existed in the first place, we believe reinstating and acknowledging the accomplishments of ourselves and our teammates would be a huge step in the right direction.

Ohio State went 12-1 in the 2010 season, but after the scandal broke out, coach Jim Tressel ended up resigning under pressure after questions lingered about his knowledge of what happened.