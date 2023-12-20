COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State is in the midst of preparations to play Missouri on Dec. 29 in the Cotton Bowl, but the focus shifts Wednesday to new players coming in next season.
More than a dozen high school football players are expected to sign national letters of intent to play for Ohio State. According to 247Sports, the Buckeyes have the second-best recruiting class in the country behind Georgia and are expected to land the nation’s top recruit, receiver Jeremiah Smith.
Signing day is coinciding with the influx of players transferring over the past few weeks, including starting quarterback Kyle McCord, who left for Syracuse. Ohio State could use the transfer portal to find its starter for next season.
Coach Ryan Day will discuss the recruiting class at noon. You can watch Day live in the video player above.
Here is a look at Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting class, ranked by how many stars each received from 247Sports. This list will be updated as signings are announced Wednesday:
FIVE STARS
Jeremiah Smith
Pos.: Receiver
Size: 6-3, 198 pounds
School / Location: Chaminade-Madonna Prep / Hollywood, Florida
About him: Top overall recruit nationally. Rare combination of size, speed, and catching ability. Doesn’t take long to hit top speeds in a game with great body control to make highlight-reel plays. Ran 110m and 400m hurdles in high school. Cousin of current Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.
Mylan Graham
Pos.: Receiver
Size: 6-1, 170 pounds
School / Location: New Haven / New Haven, Indiana
About him: 29th overall recruit nationally. Ninth-ranked receiver nationally. Top overall recruit in Indiana. Good acceleration with good twitch in route running. Great ability to catch away from his body. Also played basketball in high school.
FOUR STARS
Eddrick Houston
Pos.: Edge Rusher
Size: 6-3, 265 pounds
School / Location: Buford / Buford, Georgia
Aaron Scott
Pos.: Cornerback
Size: 6-2, 190 pounds
School / Location: Springfield / Holland, Ohio
Air Noland
Pos.: Quarterback
Size: 6-2, 195 pounds
School / Location: Langston Hughes / Fairburn, Georgia
Jeremiah McClellan
Pos.: Receiver
Size: 6-0, 190 pounds
School / Location: Christian Brothers College / Saint Louis, Missouri
James Peoples
Pos.: Running back
Size: 5-10, 192 pounds
School / Location: Veterans Memorial / San Antonio, Texas
Garrett Stover
Pos.: Safety
Size: 6-0, 195 pounds
School / Location: Big Walnut / Sunbury, Ohio
Bryce West
Pos.: Cornerback
Size: 5-11, 177 pounds
School / Location: Glenville / Cleveland
Ian Moore
Pos.: Interior offensive lineman
Size: 6-5, 295 pounds
School / Location: New Palestine / New Palestine, Indiana
Payton Pierce
Pos.: Linebacker
Size: 6-1, 225 pounds
School / Location: Lovejoy / Lucas, Texas
Miles Lockhart
Pos.: Cornerback
Size: 5-10, 185 pounds
School / Location: Basha / Chandler, Arizona
Max LeBlanc
Pos.: Tight end
Size: 6-4, 222 pounds
School / Location: Baylor School / Chattanooga, Tennessee
THREE STARS
Gabe VanSickle
Pos.: Interior offensive lineman
Size: 6-5, 283 pounds
School / Location: Coopersville / Coopersville, Michigan
Damarion Witten
Pos.: Tight end
Size: 6-4, 215 pounds
School / Location: Glenville / Cleveland
Jaylen McClain
Pos.: Safety
Size: 6-0, 185 pounds
School / Location: Seton Hall Prep / West Orange, New Jersey
Eric Mensah
Pos.: Edge Rusher
Size: 6-3, 290 pounds
School / Location: Mountain View / Stafford, Virginia
Devontae Armstrong
Pos.: Offensive tackle
Size: 6-5, 297 pounds
School / Location: St. Edward / Lakewood, Ohio
Deontae Armstrong
Pos.: Offensive tackle
Size: 6-6, 280 pounds
School / Location: St. Edward / Lakewood, Ohio
Sam Williams-Dixon
Pos.: Running back
Size: 5-11, 203 pounds
School / Location: Pickerington North / Pickerington, Ohio
Leroy Roker
Pos.: Safety
Size: 6-1, 170 pounds
School / Location: Bishop Verot / Fort Myers, Florida
NO RATING
Morrow Evans
Pos.: Long Snapper
Size: 6-1, 225 pounds
School / Location: Episcopal / Bellaire, Texas