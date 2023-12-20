COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State is in the midst of preparations to play Missouri on Dec. 29 in the Cotton Bowl, but the focus shifts Wednesday to new players coming in next season.

More than a dozen high school football players are expected to sign national letters of intent to play for Ohio State. According to 247Sports, the Buckeyes have the second-best recruiting class in the country behind Georgia and are expected to land the nation’s top recruit, receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Signing day is coinciding with the influx of players transferring over the past few weeks, including starting quarterback Kyle McCord, who left for Syracuse. Ohio State could use the transfer portal to find its starter for next season.

Coach Ryan Day will discuss the recruiting class at noon. You can watch Day live in the video player above.

Here is a look at Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting class, ranked by how many stars each received from 247Sports. This list will be updated as signings are announced Wednesday:

FIVE STARS

Jeremiah Smith

Pos.: Receiver
Size: 6-3, 198 pounds
School / Location: Chaminade-Madonna Prep / Hollywood, Florida
About him: Top overall recruit nationally. Rare combination of size, speed, and catching ability. Doesn’t take long to hit top speeds in a game with great body control to make highlight-reel plays. Ran 110m and 400m hurdles in high school. Cousin of current Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

Mylan Graham

Pos.: Receiver
Size: 6-1, 170 pounds
School / Location: New Haven / New Haven, Indiana
About him: 29th overall recruit nationally. Ninth-ranked receiver nationally. Top overall recruit in Indiana. Good acceleration with good twitch in route running. Great ability to catch away from his body. Also played basketball in high school.

FOUR STARS

Eddrick Houston

Pos.: Edge Rusher
Size: 6-3, 265 pounds
School / Location: Buford / Buford, Georgia

Aaron Scott

Pos.: Cornerback
Size: 6-2, 190 pounds
School / Location: Springfield / Holland, Ohio

Air Noland

Pos.: Quarterback
Size: 6-2, 195 pounds
School / Location: Langston Hughes / Fairburn, Georgia

Jeremiah McClellan

Pos.: Receiver
Size: 6-0, 190 pounds
School / Location: Christian Brothers College / Saint Louis, Missouri

James Peoples

Pos.: Running back
Size: 5-10, 192 pounds
School / Location: Veterans Memorial / San Antonio, Texas

Garrett Stover

Pos.: Safety
Size: 6-0, 195 pounds
School / Location: Big Walnut / Sunbury, Ohio

Bryce West

Pos.: Cornerback
Size: 5-11, 177 pounds
School / Location: Glenville / Cleveland

Ian Moore

Pos.: Interior offensive lineman
Size: 6-5, 295 pounds
School / Location: New Palestine / New Palestine, Indiana

Payton Pierce

Pos.: Linebacker
Size: 6-1, 225 pounds
School / Location: Lovejoy / Lucas, Texas

Miles Lockhart

Pos.: Cornerback
Size: 5-10, 185 pounds
School / Location: Basha / Chandler, Arizona

Max LeBlanc

Pos.: Tight end
Size: 6-4, 222 pounds
School / Location: Baylor School / Chattanooga, Tennessee

THREE STARS

Gabe VanSickle

Pos.: Interior offensive lineman
Size: 6-5, 283 pounds
School / Location: Coopersville / Coopersville, Michigan

Damarion Witten

Pos.: Tight end
Size: 6-4, 215 pounds
School / Location: Glenville / Cleveland

Jaylen McClain

Pos.: Safety
Size: 6-0, 185 pounds
School / Location: Seton Hall Prep / West Orange, New Jersey

Eric Mensah

Pos.: Edge Rusher
Size: 6-3, 290 pounds
School / Location: Mountain View / Stafford, Virginia

Devontae Armstrong

Pos.: Offensive tackle
Size: 6-5, 297 pounds
School / Location: St. Edward / Lakewood, Ohio

Deontae Armstrong

Pos.: Offensive tackle
Size: 6-6, 280 pounds
School / Location: St. Edward / Lakewood, Ohio

Sam Williams-Dixon

Pos.: Running back
Size: 5-11, 203 pounds
School / Location: Pickerington North / Pickerington, Ohio

Leroy Roker

Pos.: Safety
Size: 6-1, 170 pounds
School / Location: Bishop Verot / Fort Myers, Florida

NO RATING

Morrow Evans

Pos.: Long Snapper
Size: 6-1, 225 pounds
School / Location: Episcopal / Bellaire, Texas