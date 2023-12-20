COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State is in the midst of preparations to play Missouri on Dec. 29 in the Cotton Bowl, but the focus shifts Wednesday to new players coming in next season.

More than a dozen high school football players are expected to sign national letters of intent to play for Ohio State. According to 247Sports, the Buckeyes have the second-best recruiting class in the country behind Georgia and are expected to land the nation’s top recruit, receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Signing day is coinciding with the influx of players transferring over the past few weeks, including starting quarterback Kyle McCord, who left for Syracuse. Ohio State could use the transfer portal to find its starter for next season.

Coach Ryan Day will discuss the recruiting class at noon.

Here is a look at Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting class, ranked by how many stars each received from 247Sports. This list will be updated as signings are announced Wednesday:

FIVE STARS

Jeremiah Smith

Pos.: Receiver

Size: 6-3, 198 pounds

School / Location: Chaminade-Madonna Prep / Hollywood, Florida

About him: Top overall recruit nationally. Rare combination of size, speed, and catching ability. Doesn’t take long to hit top speeds in a game with great body control to make highlight-reel plays. Ran 110m and 400m hurdles in high school. Cousin of current Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

Mylan Graham

Pos.: Receiver

Size: 6-1, 170 pounds

School / Location: New Haven / New Haven, Indiana

About him: 29th overall recruit nationally. Ninth-ranked receiver nationally. Top overall recruit in Indiana. Good acceleration with good twitch in route running. Great ability to catch away from his body. Also played basketball in high school.

FOUR STARS

Eddrick Houston

Pos.: Edge Rusher

Size: 6-3, 265 pounds

School / Location: Buford / Buford, Georgia

Aaron Scott

Pos.: Cornerback

Size: 6-2, 190 pounds

School / Location: Springfield / Holland, Ohio

Air Noland

Pos.: Quarterback

Size: 6-2, 195 pounds

School / Location: Langston Hughes / Fairburn, Georgia

Jeremiah McClellan

Pos.: Receiver

Size: 6-0, 190 pounds

School / Location: Christian Brothers College / Saint Louis, Missouri

James Peoples

Pos.: Running back

Size: 5-10, 192 pounds

School / Location: Veterans Memorial / San Antonio, Texas

Garrett Stover

Pos.: Safety

Size: 6-0, 195 pounds

School / Location: Big Walnut / Sunbury, Ohio

Bryce West

Pos.: Cornerback

Size: 5-11, 177 pounds

School / Location: Glenville / Cleveland

Ian Moore

Pos.: Interior offensive lineman

Size: 6-5, 295 pounds

School / Location: New Palestine / New Palestine, Indiana

Payton Pierce

Pos.: Linebacker

Size: 6-1, 225 pounds

School / Location: Lovejoy / Lucas, Texas

Miles Lockhart

Pos.: Cornerback

Size: 5-10, 185 pounds

School / Location: Basha / Chandler, Arizona

Max LeBlanc

Pos.: Tight end

Size: 6-4, 222 pounds

School / Location: Baylor School / Chattanooga, Tennessee

THREE STARS

Gabe VanSickle

Pos.: Interior offensive lineman

Size: 6-5, 283 pounds

School / Location: Coopersville / Coopersville, Michigan

Damarion Witten

Pos.: Tight end

Size: 6-4, 215 pounds

School / Location: Glenville / Cleveland

Jaylen McClain

Pos.: Safety

Size: 6-0, 185 pounds

School / Location: Seton Hall Prep / West Orange, New Jersey

Eric Mensah

Pos.: Edge Rusher

Size: 6-3, 290 pounds

School / Location: Mountain View / Stafford, Virginia

Devontae Armstrong

Pos.: Offensive tackle

Size: 6-5, 297 pounds

School / Location: St. Edward / Lakewood, Ohio

Deontae Armstrong

Pos.: Offensive tackle

Size: 6-6, 280 pounds

School / Location: St. Edward / Lakewood, Ohio

Sam Williams-Dixon

Pos.: Running back

Size: 5-11, 203 pounds

School / Location: Pickerington North / Pickerington, Ohio

Leroy Roker

Pos.: Safety

Size: 6-1, 170 pounds

School / Location: Bishop Verot / Fort Myers, Florida

NO RATING

Morrow Evans

Pos.: Long Snapper

Size: 6-1, 225 pounds

School / Location: Episcopal / Bellaire, Texas