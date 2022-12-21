COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Just a little over two weeks before Ohio State plays Georgia in the College Football Playoff, Buckeyes fans are getting a glimpse into the team’s future.

A total of at least 20 players from across the country are expected to sign their letters of intent Wednesday to become Ohio State football players next season. According to 247Sports, the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class ranks seventh in the nation and No. 1 in the Big Ten.

Coach Ryan Day is expected to hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the incoming class. You can watch him live in the video player above.

Here is a look at Ohio State’s expected 2023 recruiting class, ranked by how many stars each received from 247Sports:

FIVE STARS

Brandon Inniss

Pos.: Wide Receiver

Size: 6-0, 190 lbs

School / Location: American Heritage / Fort Lauderdale, Florida

About him: 31st overall recruit nationally. Explosive inside wideout that has bursts of power to rack up yards after the catch. Excellent route runner who has played at quarterback and on defense along with basketball experience.

FOUR STARS

Noah Rogers

Pos.: Wide Receiver

Size: 6-1, 195 lbs

School / Location: Rolesville HS / Rolesville, North Carolina

Luke Montgomery

Pos.: Offensive Lineman

Size: 6-5, 280 lbs

School / Location: Findlay HS / Findlay, Ohio

Carnell Tate

Pos.: Wide Receiver

Size: 6-2, 180 lbs

School / Location: IMG Academy / Bradenton, FL

Jason Moore

Pos.: Defensive Lineman

Size: 6-6, 255 lbs

School / Location: DeMatha Catholic / Hyattsville, Maryland

Calvin Simpson-Hunt

Pos.: Cornerback

Size: 6-0, 175 lbs

School / Location: Waxahachie HS / Waxahachie, Texas

Jelani Thurman

Pos.: Tight End

Size: 6-5, 230 lbs

School / Location: Langston Hughes / Fairburn, Georgia

Jermaine Mathews

Pos.: Cornerback

Size: 6-0, 175 lbs

School / Location: Winton Woods / Cincinnati, OH

Malik Hartford

Pos.: Safety

Size: 6-2, 175 lbs

School / Location: Lakota West / West Chester, OH

Arvell Reese

Pos.: Linebacker

Size: 6-3, 212 lbs

School / Location: Glenville / Cleveland, OH

Lincoln Kienholz

Pos.: Quarterback

Size: 6-3, 185 lbs

School / Location: T.F. Riggs / Pierre, South Dakota

Kayin Lee

Pos.: Cornerback

Size: 5-11, 185 lbs

School / Location: Cedar Grove / Ellenwood, GA

Joshua Padilla

Pos.: Offensive Lineman

Size: 6-4, 280 lbs

School / Location: Wayne / Dayton, OH

Austin Siereveld

Pos.: Offensive Lineman

Size: 6-5, 320 lbs

School / Location: Lakota East / Middletown, OH

Will Smith Jr.

Pos.: Defensive Lineman

Size: 6-3, 260 lbs

School / Location: Dublin Coffman / Dublin, OH

Jayden Bonsu

Pos.: Safety

Size: 6-1, 210 lbs

School / Location: St. Peters Prep / Jersey City, New Jersey

Kayden McDonald

Pos.: Defensive Lineman

Size: 6-3, 310 lbs

School / Location: North Gwinnett / Suwanee, GA

Cedrick Hawkins

Pos.: Safety

Size: 6-0, 175 lbs

School / Location: Cocoa HS / Cocoa, FL

Bryson Rodgers

Pos.: Wide Receiver

Size: 6-0, 175 lbs

School / Location: Wiregrass Ranch / Zephyrhills, FL

THREE STARS

Miles Walker

Pos.: Offensive Tackle

Size: 6-6, 285 lbs

School / Location: Brunswick School / Greenwich, Connecticut