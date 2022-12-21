COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Just a little over two weeks before Ohio State plays Georgia in the College Football Playoff, Buckeyes fans are getting a glimpse into the team’s future.

A total of at least 20 players from across the country are expected to sign their letters of intent Wednesday to become Ohio State football players next season. According to 247Sports, the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class ranks seventh in the nation and No. 1 in the Big Ten.

Coach Ryan Day is expected to hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the incoming class. You can watch him live in the video player above.

Here is a look at Ohio State’s expected 2023 recruiting class, ranked by how many stars each received from 247Sports:

FIVE STARS

Brandon Inniss

Pos.: Wide Receiver
Size: 6-0, 190 lbs
School / Location: American Heritage / Fort Lauderdale, Florida
About him: 31st overall recruit nationally. Explosive inside wideout that has bursts of power to rack up yards after the catch. Excellent route runner who has played at quarterback and on defense along with basketball experience.

FOUR STARS

Noah Rogers

Pos.: Wide Receiver
Size: 6-1, 195 lbs
School / Location: Rolesville HS / Rolesville, North Carolina

Luke Montgomery

Pos.: Offensive Lineman
Size: 6-5, 280 lbs
School / Location: Findlay HS / Findlay, Ohio

Carnell Tate

Pos.: Wide Receiver
Size: 6-2, 180 lbs
School / Location: IMG Academy / Bradenton, FL

Jason Moore

Pos.: Defensive Lineman
Size: 6-6, 255 lbs
School / Location: DeMatha Catholic / Hyattsville, Maryland

Calvin Simpson-Hunt

Pos.: Cornerback
Size: 6-0, 175 lbs
School / Location: Waxahachie HS / Waxahachie, Texas

Jelani Thurman

Pos.: Tight End
Size: 6-5, 230 lbs
School / Location: Langston Hughes / Fairburn, Georgia

Jermaine Mathews

Pos.: Cornerback
Size: 6-0, 175 lbs
School / Location: Winton Woods / Cincinnati, OH

Malik Hartford

Pos.: Safety
Size: 6-2, 175 lbs
School / Location: Lakota West / West Chester, OH

Arvell Reese

Pos.: Linebacker
Size: 6-3, 212 lbs
School / Location: Glenville / Cleveland, OH

Lincoln Kienholz

Pos.: Quarterback
Size: 6-3, 185 lbs
School / Location: T.F. Riggs / Pierre, South Dakota

Kayin Lee

Pos.: Cornerback
Size: 5-11, 185 lbs
School / Location: Cedar Grove / Ellenwood, GA

Joshua Padilla

Pos.: Offensive Lineman
Size: 6-4, 280 lbs
School / Location: Wayne / Dayton, OH

Austin Siereveld

Pos.: Offensive Lineman
Size: 6-5, 320 lbs
School / Location: Lakota East / Middletown, OH

Will Smith Jr.

Pos.: Defensive Lineman
Size: 6-3, 260 lbs
School / Location: Dublin Coffman / Dublin, OH

Jayden Bonsu

Pos.: Safety
Size: 6-1, 210 lbs
School / Location: St. Peters Prep / Jersey City, New Jersey

Kayden McDonald

Pos.: Defensive Lineman
Size: 6-3, 310 lbs
School / Location: North Gwinnett / Suwanee, GA

Cedrick Hawkins

Pos.: Safety
Size: 6-0, 175 lbs
School / Location: Cocoa HS / Cocoa, FL

Bryson Rodgers

Pos.: Wide Receiver
Size: 6-0, 175 lbs
School / Location: Wiregrass Ranch / Zephyrhills, FL

THREE STARS

Miles Walker

Pos.: Offensive Tackle
Size: 6-6, 285 lbs
School / Location: Brunswick School / Greenwich, Connecticut