COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Just a little over two weeks before Ohio State plays Georgia in the College Football Playoff, Buckeyes fans are getting a glimpse into the team’s future.
A total of at least 20 players from across the country are expected to sign their letters of intent Wednesday to become Ohio State football players next season. According to 247Sports, the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class ranks seventh in the nation and No. 1 in the Big Ten.
Coach Ryan Day is expected to hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the incoming class. You can watch him live in the video player above.
Here is a look at Ohio State’s expected 2023 recruiting class, ranked by how many stars each received from 247Sports:
FIVE STARS
Brandon Inniss
Pos.: Wide Receiver
Size: 6-0, 190 lbs
School / Location: American Heritage / Fort Lauderdale, Florida
About him: 31st overall recruit nationally. Explosive inside wideout that has bursts of power to rack up yards after the catch. Excellent route runner who has played at quarterback and on defense along with basketball experience.
FOUR STARS
Noah Rogers
Pos.: Wide Receiver
Size: 6-1, 195 lbs
School / Location: Rolesville HS / Rolesville, North Carolina
Luke Montgomery
Pos.: Offensive Lineman
Size: 6-5, 280 lbs
School / Location: Findlay HS / Findlay, Ohio
Carnell Tate
Pos.: Wide Receiver
Size: 6-2, 180 lbs
School / Location: IMG Academy / Bradenton, FL
Jason Moore
Pos.: Defensive Lineman
Size: 6-6, 255 lbs
School / Location: DeMatha Catholic / Hyattsville, Maryland
Calvin Simpson-Hunt
Pos.: Cornerback
Size: 6-0, 175 lbs
School / Location: Waxahachie HS / Waxahachie, Texas
Jelani Thurman
Pos.: Tight End
Size: 6-5, 230 lbs
School / Location: Langston Hughes / Fairburn, Georgia
Jermaine Mathews
Pos.: Cornerback
Size: 6-0, 175 lbs
School / Location: Winton Woods / Cincinnati, OH
Malik Hartford
Pos.: Safety
Size: 6-2, 175 lbs
School / Location: Lakota West / West Chester, OH
Arvell Reese
Pos.: Linebacker
Size: 6-3, 212 lbs
School / Location: Glenville / Cleveland, OH
Lincoln Kienholz
Pos.: Quarterback
Size: 6-3, 185 lbs
School / Location: T.F. Riggs / Pierre, South Dakota
Kayin Lee
Pos.: Cornerback
Size: 5-11, 185 lbs
School / Location: Cedar Grove / Ellenwood, GA
Joshua Padilla
Pos.: Offensive Lineman
Size: 6-4, 280 lbs
School / Location: Wayne / Dayton, OH
Austin Siereveld
Pos.: Offensive Lineman
Size: 6-5, 320 lbs
School / Location: Lakota East / Middletown, OH
Will Smith Jr.
Pos.: Defensive Lineman
Size: 6-3, 260 lbs
School / Location: Dublin Coffman / Dublin, OH
Jayden Bonsu
Pos.: Safety
Size: 6-1, 210 lbs
School / Location: St. Peters Prep / Jersey City, New Jersey
Kayden McDonald
Pos.: Defensive Lineman
Size: 6-3, 310 lbs
School / Location: North Gwinnett / Suwanee, GA
Cedrick Hawkins
Pos.: Safety
Size: 6-0, 175 lbs
School / Location: Cocoa HS / Cocoa, FL
Bryson Rodgers
Pos.: Wide Receiver
Size: 6-0, 175 lbs
School / Location: Wiregrass Ranch / Zephyrhills, FL
THREE STARS
Miles Walker
Pos.: Offensive Tackle
Size: 6-6, 285 lbs
School / Location: Brunswick School / Greenwich, Connecticut