COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A peek at Ohio State’s future has arrived during early signing day Wednesday with 17 players from all across the country who have signed national letters of intent to play.
Coach Ryan Day is expected to discuss details about the class Wednesday afternoon.
The newest Buckeyes represent 10 different states with five who call Ohio home. 10 of the recruits thus far are offensive players with all but two having at least a four-star rating, according to 247Sports.
Here is a look at Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, ranked by how many stars each received from 247Sports:
FIVE STARS
C.J. Hicks
Pos.: Linebacker
Size: 6-3, 215 lbs
School / hometown: Archbishop Alter / Dayton, Ohio
About him: 12th overall recruit nationally. Two-way player with experience at running back and wide receiver. Ran an 11.76 100m in high school track. Has excellent physical attributes for offense, defense, and special teams.
Sonny Styles
Pos.: Safety
Size: 6-4, 215 lbs
School / hometown: Pickerington Central / Pickerington, Ohio
About him: 28th overall recruit nationally. Shows good ball skills, hands, and ability in man-to-man coverage. Junior who will enroll at Ohio State one year early. Brother Lorenzo is a wide receiver at Notre Dame.
FOUR STARS
Kyion Grayes
Pos.: Wide Receiver
Size: 6-0, 175 lbs
School / hometown: Chandler High School / Chandler, Arizona
Devin Brown
Pos.: Quarterback
Size: 6-3, 190 lbs
School / hometown: Corner Canyon / Draper, Utah
George Fitzpatrick
Pos.: Offensive Tackle
Size: 6-6, 285 lbs
School / hometown: Cherry Creek / Englewood, California
Kenyatta Jackson
Pos.: Edge Rusher
Size: 6-5, 235 lbs
School / hometown: Chaminade-Madonna Prep / Hollywood, Florida
Caleb Burton
Pos.: Wide Receiver
Size: 6-0, 165 lbs
School / hometown: Lake Travis / Austin, Texas
Kaleb Brown
Pos.: Wide Receiver
Size: 5-11, 177 lbs
School / hometown: St. Rita / Chicago, Illinois
Tegra Tshabola
Pos.: Offensive Tackle
Size: 6-6, 350 lbs
School / hometown: Lakota West / West Chester, Ohio
Kojo Antwi
Pos.: Wide Receiver
Size: 6-0, 190 lbs
School / hometown: Lambert / Suwanee, Georgia
Jyaire Brown
Pos.: Cornerback
Size: 6-0, 178 lbs
School / hometown: Lakota West / West Chester, Ohio
Dallan Hayden
Pos.: Running Back
Size: 5-11, 195 lbs
School / hometown: Christian Brothers / Memphis, Tennessee
Ryan Turner
Pos.: Cornerback
Size: 6-0, 180 lbs
School / hometown: Chaminade-Madonna Prep / Hollywood, Florida
Kye Stokes
Pos.: Two-Way Player
Size: 6-2, 185 lbs
School / hometown: Armwood / Seffner, Florida
Caden Curry
Pos.: Defensive Lineman
Size: 6-3, 250 lbs
School / hometown: Center Grove / Greenwood, Indiana
THREE STARS
Avery Henry
Pos.: Offensive Tackle
Size: 6-6, 305 lbs
School / hometown: St. Clairsville High School / Saint Clairsville, Ohio
Bennett Christian
Pos.: Tight End
Size: 6-6, 235 lbs
School / hometown: Allatoona / Acworth, Georgia