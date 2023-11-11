COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will be without multiple key defensive players when they face Michigan State in primetime on NBC4 from Ohio Stadium.
While cornerback Denzel Burke is back from missing two of the last three games, safety Lathan Ransom was the notable name remaining from last week’s injury list against Rutgers. In addition to Ransom, fellow safety Josh Proctor and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg will both not play against the Spartans.
This is the first time Eichenberg is listed as out in 2023 while Proctor will miss his first game since OSU hosted Youngstown State on Sept. 9. A third safety could be out as Cameron Martinez is listed as questionable.
Ohio State injury report
Out
- LB Tommy Eichenberg
- WR Kyrion Grayes
- TE Zak Herbstreit
- DL Jason Moore
- SAF Josh Proctor
- SAF Lathan Ransom
- TE Joe Royer
- DL Will Smith Jr.
- WR Reis Stocksdale
- RB Miyan Williams
- LB Kourt Williams II
Questionable
- SAF Cameron Martinez
The No. 1 ranked Buckeyes are looking to improve to 10-0 in its only home night game of the 2023 season. They have not lost to Michigan State since 2015 and are favored by more than 30 points, the largest spread ever set for an Ohio State-Michigan State game.