COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes will be without multiple key defensive players when they face Michigan State in primetime on NBC4 from Ohio Stadium.

Coverage of Ohio State vs. Michigan State on NBC4 begins at 7 p.m. with special live NBC4 team coverage after the final whistle.

While cornerback Denzel Burke is back from missing two of the last three games, safety Lathan Ransom was the notable name remaining from last week’s injury list against Rutgers. In addition to Ransom, fellow safety Josh Proctor and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg will both not play against the Spartans.

This is the first time Eichenberg is listed as out in 2023 while Proctor will miss his first game since OSU hosted Youngstown State on Sept. 9. A third safety could be out as Cameron Martinez is listed as questionable.

Ohio State injury report

Out

LB Tommy Eichenberg

WR Kyrion Grayes

TE Zak Herbstreit

DL Jason Moore

SAF Josh Proctor

SAF Lathan Ransom

TE Joe Royer

DL Will Smith Jr.

WR Reis Stocksdale

RB Miyan Williams

LB Kourt Williams II

Questionable

SAF Cameron Martinez

The No. 1 ranked Buckeyes are looking to improve to 10-0 in its only home night game of the 2023 season. They have not lost to Michigan State since 2015 and are favored by more than 30 points, the largest spread ever set for an Ohio State-Michigan State game.