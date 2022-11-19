COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State will once again have a shorthanded backfield when it faces Maryland at 3:30 p.m. with running back Miyan Williams unavailable.
Williams suffered a right leg injury in the second quarter in last week’s 56-20 win over Indiana. Before the injury, Williams was dominant rushing for 147 yards and one touchdown.
Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is also out yet again as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury but the Buckeyes do get right tackle Dawand Jones back against the Terrapins.
Below is a full list of Buckeyes who are unavailable for the game at College Park.
- Timothy Caffey
- Lloyd McFarquhar
- Mitchell Melton
- Jalen Pace
- Evan Pryor
- Brad Robinson
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- Kourt Williams
- Miyan Williams