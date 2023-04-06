COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Minnesota basketball transfer Jamison Battle announced on Instagram Thursday he’s transferring to Ohio State.

The fifth-year forward averaged 15.1 points, shot 41.4% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range while starting all 56 games he played during his two seasons for the Golden Gophers.

His arrival fills a major need for the Buckeyes who will be without forward Justice Sueing for the first time in six years. Shooting guard Sean McNeil and Isaac Likekele also played their final season in 2022-23.

The roster spot became available after Eugene Brown III entered the transfer portal on March 31.

Battle was ranked as the No. 16 transfer player in the country by CBS Sports. He began his career at George Washington where he stayed for two years before returning to his home state.

Coach Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes are waiting to see if Brice Sensabaugh will stay in the NBA Draft or come back to college. The deadline for Sensabaugh to withdraw from the draft and uphold his college eligibility is June 1.