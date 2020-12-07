Michigan resumes limited workouts, with game at Ohio State on Saturday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Michigan has resumed limited football workouts in advance of a game Saturday at Ohio State, according to multiple media reports.

Multiple news agencies in Michigan reported the team releasing a statement saying, “Medical has cleared the team to begin limited workouts.”

Michigan canceled its game last Saturday against Maryland. The Wolverines are 2-4 and 29.5-point underdogs to the Buckeyes.

Beyond it being The Game, playing Michigan is important to Ohio State (5-0) as its seeks to reach the minimum six-game requirement to be eligible for the Big Ten championship game.

Wins in both of those games would certainly help the Buckeyes build a case to be included in the four-team College Football Playoff. They were ranked fourth last week.

Ohio State and Michigan is one of the longest-running rivalries in college sports, with the teams having played each other every year since 1918.

