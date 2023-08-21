ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WCMH) — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly going to serve a three-game suspension to start the season just a little over a week after a four-game suspension agreed to with the NCAA was not approved.

Harbaugh informed the team Monday he’ll serve a “university imposed” three-game suspension to begin the season, according to multiple media reports. The Wolverines are scheduled to play East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green at home those games, with Harbaugh able to return Sept. 23 for the Wolverines’ Big Ten opener against Rutgers.

In July, reports surfaced about Michigan and the NCAA agreeing on a four-game suspension for Harbaugh due to alleged false statements he made to officials investigating recruiting violations from the COVID-19 pandemic “dead period.”

Harbaugh was reportedly accused of meeting with two recruits, texting a recruit outside of an allowable time period, having analysts perform on-field coaching duties during practice and having coaches watching players work out via Zoom.

Michigan will close its regular season with a home game against Ohio State on Nov. 25. In the preseason Associated Press poll, the Wolverines were picked No. 2 and the Buckeyes No. 3.