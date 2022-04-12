COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State freshman guard Meechie Johnson announced Tuesday on Twitter that he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Johnson spent two years at Ohio State after enrolling a year early out of Garfield Heights High School in Cleveland.

He averaged 17.7 minutes last season but only mustered 4.4. points a game on 30.8% shooting. When healthy, Johnson struggled with turnovers averaging 1.3 per game.

Johnson is the fourth player to announce his intention to leave Ohio State. E.J. Liddell, Malaki Branham and Jamari Wheeler all entered the NBA Draft.