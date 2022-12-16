COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Freshman Cotie McMahon scored a season-high 24 points and No. 3 Ohio State beat Albany 82-57 on Friday night.

Ohio State improved to 11-0 for the first time since the 2011-12 team started 15-0 before losing on Jan. 7.

McMahon, the Big Ten freshman of the week, reached 20-plus points for the third time this season. McMahon shot 10 for 15 from the field and grabbed seven rebounds. She averaged 14 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists last week in wins against New Hampshire and Michigan State.

McMahon scored Ohio State’s opening nine points and had 11 at the end of the first quarter as the Buckeyes led 21-12. She had 17 points at halftime but Ohio State only led 34-31 after only making one field goal in the opening five minutes of the second quarter.

Rebeka Mikulasikova put Ohio State ahead by double figures for good with 4:06 remaining in the third quarter and the lead got as high as 30 with 1:17 left in the game.

Taylor Mikesell added 13 points and Madison Greene had 11 for Ohio State. Mikulasikova, averaging 17.2 points per game, was held to four points on 2-of-6 shooting. The Buckeyes were once again without Jacy Sheldon, who is out with a lower-leg injury.

Helene Haegerstrand scored 21 points, Freja Werth added 13 and Morgan Haney scored 10 for Albany (6-7). Ellen Hahne, averaging a team-high 14.9 points per game, did not play due to an illness.

The Great Danes began the season with three wins before going on a four-game losing streak.

Ohio State travels to California for two games in the San Diego Invitational, starting with South Florida on Tuesday. The Buckeyes will face either No. 21 Arkansas or No. 16 Oregon on Wednesday.