COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Chalk up another prestigious award for Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison Jr. was named to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) making him the fifth Ohio State player to earn the distinction of becoming a unanimous All-American in consecutive seasons. He joins Hopalong Cassidy, Archie Griffin, Bob Ferguson and Orlando pace as Buckeye winners of the back-to-back All-American sweep.

The award is another feather in Harrison Jr.’s cap, which includes being named the Fred Biletnikoff Award winner, the Big Ten offensive player of the year, and a first-team All-American. He was also named to the Football Writers Association of America and Walter Camp, and the Sporting News All-American teams, making him a consensus All-American player.

Harrison Jr., a Heisman Trophy finalist, finished the 2023 season with 1,211 receiving yards on 67 receptions and had 15 total touchdowns to help lead the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record. His season included eight games with at least 105 yards receiving.

Also on Thursday Harrison Jr. was bestowed the Chicago Tribune Silver Football Award, which honors the most valuable college football player in the Big Ten conference.

Harrison Jr. becomes the 23rd Ohio State player to win the Silver Football Award and it snapped a two-year streak of a Michigan player being named the recipient. Blake Corum (2022) and Aidan Hutchinson (2021) were the previous two winners, which followed three consecutive seasons in which an OSU player was honored – QB Justin Fields in 2020, DE Chase Young in 2019 and QB Dwayne Haskins in 2018.

The Silver Football Award is given annually to the Big Ten’s best player with each conference coach getting a first and second place vote. The Buckeyes have had a player win the award in eight of the last 12 seasons.