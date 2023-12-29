ARLINGTON, Tex. (WCMH) — The No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes are a few hours away from its Cotton Bowl matchup against No. 9 Missouri and we now know its biggest star will not play.

OSU receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is out for Friday night’s bowl game against the Tigers in what seemingly will be his last game as a member of the Buckeyes. Harrison is projected to be among the top picks in the 2024 NFL Draft after a phenomenal junior season. The Buckeyes will also be without starting linebacker Tommy Eichenberg for the game.

Among the Buckeyes players available that were in the conversation for opting out include running back TreVeyon Henderson, tight end Cade Stover, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, linebacker Jack Sawyer, and cornerback Denzel Burke.

Ohio State injury report

Out

WR Nolan Baudo

LB Tommy Eichenberg

WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

TE Zak Herbstreit

S Lathan Ransom

WR Reis Stocksdale

OL Miles Walker

LB Kourt Williams II

RB Miyan Williams

Ohio State and Missouri kick-off the Cotton Bowl at 8 p.m. in the 13th all-time meeting between the two. The Buckeyes have won 10 of the previous 12 matchups.