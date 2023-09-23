SOUTH BEND, Indiana (WCMH) — Marvin Harrison Jr. is back on the field for Ohio State after suffering an ankle injury in the third quarter of the Buckeyes’ game against Notre Dame. OSU leads the Irish 10-7.

A Notre Dame defender rolled over Harrison’s ankle as the receiver set a key block to set up a 61-yard rushing touchdown by TreVeyon Henderson. Harrison has two catches for 13 yards.

Henderson’s 61-yard run is the longest rush of the season for the Buckeyes. Ohio State has forced two fourth-and-one stops inside their own territory to keep the Irish scoreless so far.