COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five Ohio State players can now say they are all-American college football players when entering its New Year’s Eve game with Georgia.

The Associated Press announced its annual all-America teams Monday and Buckeye wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was the lone OSU player to make the first team. The first team is headlined by Heisman winner, USC QB Caleb Williams, who is among four Pac-12 players to be included in the first team. The Big Ten had the most players with seven.

Harrison Jr. had a breakout season for the Scarlet & Grey as the team’s top receiver with Jaxon Smith-Njigba sidelined with an injury for a majority of the year. The son of NFL hall of famer Marvin Harrison posted 1,157 receiving yards and caught 12 touchdowns. Perhaps his most impressive stat is one dropped pass all year, coming against Michigan in the last regular season game.

The sophomore was nominated for the Biletnikoff Award which Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt won. Hyatt, Harrison Jr., and Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson were the three wideouts named to the first team.

Four Buckeye players were named to AP’s second team with Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones occupying the offensive tackle spots. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Ronnie Hickman are included in the second team defense.

Ohio State is set to play Georgia on Dec. 31 in the college football playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta at 8 p.m. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs have four all-American players with defenders Jalen Carter and Christopher Smith named to the first team.

AP All-America First Team

Quarterback: Caleb Williams (USC)

Running Backs: Bijan Robinson (Texas), Blake Corum (Michigan)

Wide Receivers: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee), Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa State)

Tight End: Michael Mayer (Notre Dame)

Offensive Tackles: Peter Skoronski (Northwestern), Joe Alt (Notre Dame)

Offensive Guards: O’Cyrus Torrence (Florida), Andrew Vorhees (USC)

Center: John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota)

All-purpose player: Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State)

Kicker: Christopher Dunn (NC State)

Edge Rushers: Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama), Tuli Tuipulotu (USC)

Defensive Tackles: Jalen Carter (Georgia), Calijah Kancey (Pittsburgh)

Linebackers: Ivan Pace Jr. (Cincinnati), Jack Campbell (Iowa), Drew Sanders (Arkansas)

Cornerbacks: Clark Phillips III (Utah), Devon Witherspoon (Illinois)

Safeties: Kamren Kinchen (Miami), Christopher Smith (Georgia)

Defensive Back: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU)

Punter: Bryce Baringer (Michigan State)