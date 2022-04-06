WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Malik Hartford, the No. 2 player in Ohio for the class of 2023, committed to Ohio State on Wednesday.

The four-star safety from Lakota West chose the Buckeyes over Notre Dame, Michigan and Cincinnati.

Hartford was ranked as the No. 2 safety in Ohio until Pickerington Central’s Alex “Sonny” Styles decided to reclassify and enroll at Ohio State a year early.

The only player ranked ahead of Hartford by 24/7 Sports is offensive lineman Luke Montgomery who’s also committed to the Buckeyes.