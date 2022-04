COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s basketball team has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday, April 27 at 1:00 where superstar freshman Malaki Branham will likely announce he is staying in the NBA Draft, sources told NBC4 sports.

The latest mock draft from CBS Sports has Branham going 14th overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, former Buckeye teammate E.J. Liddell is projected to be picked 23rd overall by the Brooklyn Nets.