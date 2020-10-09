For $50, you can make your presence known at OSU football games

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 18: Fans of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate against the Michigan Wolverines November 18, 2006 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Buckeye fans can still make their presence known at the ‘Shoe this football season.

Ohio State University announced Friday it will be selling fan cutouts to be placed in the stadium for home gamedays.

For $50, Buckeye fans can put on their favorite OSU gear and have their cutout placed in A-Deck. There are a limited number of spots available for the 50-yard line for $75, and student cutouts ($25) will be placed in the student section in the south stadium stands.

Anyone who places their order by Monday, Oct. 19 at noon will have their cutouts placed for the first OSU football game against Nebraska on Oct. 24.

Any orders placed after the Monday deadline will be placed in the stadium for the next home game, Nov. 7 against Rutgers.

While cutouts will not be available for pickup at the end of the season, a second cutout can be delivered to your home.

For more on how to order, click here.

The stadium is also offering to broadcast special messages on the all-digital Scarlet Saturday stream as well as the in-game video board. Anyone who purchases a special message will be sent a photo of the video board message a few days after the event.

To order a special message, click here.