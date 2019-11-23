Looney Tunes featured in OSU Marching Band’s last halftime show of season

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band featured scenes and music from Looney Tunes for its final halftime show of the season.

TBDBITL’s halftime show, titled ‘Classical Tunes,’ during the game against Penn State featured the following songs:

  • Merrily We Roll Along – Tobias, Mencher, Cantor
  • The Overture to William Tell – Rossini
  • The Barber of Seville – Rossini
  • Hungarian Rhapsody #2 – Strauss
  • The Blue Danube – Strauss
  • Ride of the Valkyries – Wagner
  • This Is It – David, Lingingston

Formations included a diamond Ohio embedded in the Warner Brothers shield, an arrow hitting an apple atop a person’s head, scissors and a barber pole, Bugs Buddy and Elmer Fudd trying to ‘kill the wabit.’

Like all Looney Tunes, the show ended with a spirited ‘That’s all folks!’

