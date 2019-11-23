Looney Tunes featured in OSU Marching Band’s last halftime show of season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band featured scenes and music from Looney Tunes for its final halftime show of the season.

TBDBITL’s halftime show, titled ‘Classical Tunes,’ during the game against Penn State featured the following songs:

Merrily We Roll Along – Tobias, Mencher, Cantor

The Overture to William Tell – Rossini

The Barber of Seville – Rossini

Hungarian Rhapsody #2 – Strauss

The Blue Danube – Strauss

Ride of the Valkyries – Wagner

This Is It – David, Lingingston

Formations included a diamond Ohio embedded in the Warner Brothers shield, an arrow hitting an apple atop a person’s head, scissors and a barber pole, Bugs Buddy and Elmer Fudd trying to ‘kill the wabit.’

Like all Looney Tunes, the show ended with a spirited ‘That’s all folks!’