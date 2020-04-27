Looking back at where Buckeyes landed during the 2020 NFL draft

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — On Friday night, Ohio State defensive tackle Davon Hamilton was at home in Pickerington watching the NFL Draft when his phone rang.

“I didn’t really know who it was at first,” he said.

Turns out, it was the Jacksonville Jaguars informing Hamilton they were taking him with the 73rd overall pick.

“It’s just a crazy feeling to feel, like, I’m doing something that I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid,” Hamilton said with a laugh. “So, it was pretty shocking!”

Hamilton only had to wait to the second night of the draft to hear his name called in the third round; but other Buckeyes had to wait much longer.

KJ Hill, the fifth-year wide receiver, holds Ohio State’s all-time receptions and his 48-game reception streak ties Gary Williams for the longest in program history. Still, he found himself waiting until the 7th round when the Chargers drafted him with the 220th pick. On Sunday during a conference call with reporters, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said he did not understand Hill falling so far down the draft.

“I mean the Chargers got a complete steal. I think a lot of guys missed out on him,” Day said. “I mean all he does is get open, catch the ball, make great plays. Most productive receiver in Ohio State history. I don’t get that one at all.”

Day continued saying Hill and the rest of the newest NFL Buckeyes just need a chance to get on the field and prove what they have. That’s something which Day’s now-former players look to take advantage of. They know that teams take a chance on Buckeyes because there are lofty expectations at Ohio State – and NFL coaches know former Bucks will play up to those.

“That’s why so many recruits decide to come to Ohio State. Every day, you’re going against the best,” said Day. “You’re playing against great players every day and that competition only makes you better. They say iron sharpens iron, and that’s a big deal and something we take a lot of pride in.”

As a Pickerington native, it was a big deal for Hamilton to go to Ohio State – the big-time in-state school. He took that hometown pride with him there, and now he looks to carry that, along with Buckeye pride, down to Jacksonville, Florida – a place he’s never been.

“This is going to be a brand new experience! Especially for someone who’s been living in Ohio their whole life,” he said with a laugh.

Here is where all the Buckeyes were drafted and landed: