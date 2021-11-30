COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s basketball team will face No. 1 Duke at Value City Arena on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m.
This is the Buckeyes first meeting with the Blue Devils since 2012 and first in Columbus since 2011.
Here’s a look back at the last time these two storied programs played in Columbus when the No. 2 Buckeyes beat the No. 3 Blue Devils 85-63.
Tuesday’s game will be the eighth all-time meeting between the two schools. This will be Mike Krzyzewski’s last game coaching in Columbus as the Duke head coach will retire after the season after 41 years in Durham.