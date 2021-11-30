COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s basketball team will face No. 1 Duke at Value City Arena on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m.

This is the Buckeyes first meeting with the Blue Devils since 2012 and first in Columbus since 2011.

Here’s a look back at the last time these two storied programs played in Columbus when the No. 2 Buckeyes beat the No. 3 Blue Devils 85-63.

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 29: Aaron Craft #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates against the Duke Blue Devils during first half action at Value City Arena on November 29, 2011 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 29: LeBron James and Dwyane Wade of the NBA’s Miami Heat look on from courtside seats during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Duke Blue Devils at Value City Arena on November 29, 2011 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 29: Ohio State Buckeyes fans taunt the Duke Blue Devils during a game at Value City Arena on November 29, 2011 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Duke 85-63. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 29: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Thad Matta talks to his team during the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Value City Arena on November 29, 2011 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Duke 85-63. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 29: Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski argues with an official during the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena on November 29, 2011 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Duke 85-63. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 29: Lenzelle Smith Jr. #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes defends against Austin Rivers #0 of the Duke Blue Devils during first half action at Value City Arena on November 29, 2011 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 29: Jared Sullinger #0 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with fans after the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Value City Arena on November 29, 2011 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Duke 85-63. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 29: Ohio State Buckeyes fans taunt Michael Gbinije #13 of the Duke Blue Devils on an inbounds play during the game at Value City Arena on November 29, 2011 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Duke 85-63. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Tuesday’s game will be the eighth all-time meeting between the two schools. This will be Mike Krzyzewski’s last game coaching in Columbus as the Duke head coach will retire after the season after 41 years in Durham.