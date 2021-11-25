COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 2020 marked an anomaly in the Ohio State-Michigan football series, a year without The Game.
The teams had met annually since 1920, playing through two World Wars and one Ten-Year War before the coronavirus pandemic and a series of cases in the Michigan program led to a cancellation last November. Ohio State has eight consecutive wins in the series — neither team has ever won nine in a row — heading into a noon kickoff Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
With that in mind, NBC4 took a look back at the past five Ohio State wins, using photos from Getty Images:
2019: J.K. Dobbins rushed for four touchdowns and Justin Fields passed for four more in a 56-27 win at Michigan Stadium. The Buckeyes scored 14 points in each quarter, and the Wolverines managed just 14 total after the first.
2018: Dwayne Haskins passed for six touchdowns in a 62-39 win at Ohio Stadium. The Wolverines were trailing by only five points at halftime but were shut out by the Buckeyes in the third quarter.
2017: J.T. Barrett had only 67 yards rushing and 30 passing but accounted for a touchdown each way in a 31-20 win in Ann Arbor. The score was tied at halftime, but the Wolverines never reached the end zone in the fourth quarter.
2016: A Curtis Samuel touchdown in the second overtime handed the Buckeyes a 30-27 win at home, coming one play after J.T. Barrett was ruled to have converted a fourth down on a 1-yard run. But Ohio State’s defense ruled the day. Malik Hooker scored on an interception return, and Michigan was kept out of the end zone on its second-overtime possession.
2015: Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 214 yards and touchdowns and the Buckeyes defense limited the Wolverines to three second-half points in a 42-13 win at Michigan Stadium. Quarterback J.T. Barrett had a highlight day with three touchdowns rushing and one passing.