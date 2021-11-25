COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 2020 marked an anomaly in the Ohio State-Michigan football series, a year without The Game.

The teams had met annually since 1920, playing through two World Wars and one Ten-Year War before the coronavirus pandemic and a series of cases in the Michigan program led to a cancellation last November. Ohio State has eight consecutive wins in the series — neither team has ever won nine in a row — heading into a noon kickoff Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

With that in mind, NBC4 took a look back at the past five Ohio State wins, using photos from Getty Images:

2019: J.K. Dobbins rushed for four touchdowns and Justin Fields passed for four more in a 56-27 win at Michigan Stadium. The Buckeyes scored 14 points in each quarter, and the Wolverines managed just 14 total after the first.

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 30: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a first quarter touchdown and celebrates with teammate Josh Myers #71 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 30: Ohio State Buckeyes Head Football Coach Ryan Day celebrates with J.K. Dobbins #2 during the fourth quarter of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defeated Michigan 56-27. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 30: Austin Mack #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defeated Michigan 56-27. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 30: Aidan Hutchinson #97, Nico Collins #4 and Shea Patterson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines walk to the sidelines during the fourth quarter of the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defeated Michigan 56-27. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 30: K.J. Hill #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a third quarter touchdown as Josh Metellus #14 of the Michigan Wolverines defends at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defeated Michigan 56-27. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks for yards during a second quarter run in front of Kwity Paye #19 of the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes dives for a fourth quarter touchdown past Josh Metellus #14 of the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a 57-27 win over the Michigan Wolverines with Chase Young #2 and Baron Browning #5 at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a 56-27 win over the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a 56-27 win over the Michigan Wolverines with fans at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Chase Young #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a victory over the Michigan Wolverines with the Ohio State Buckeyes Marching Band at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State won the game 56-27. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: The Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate a 56-27 win over the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs for a fourth quarter touchdown while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State won the game 56-27. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes tries to get around the tackle of Khaleke Hudson #7 of the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State won the game 56-27. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Garrett Wilson #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his second half touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State won the game 56-27. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a second half touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State won the game 56-27. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts on the sideline in the second half while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: Ohio State Buckeyes Cheerleaders celebrate their teams second half touchdown while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State won the game 56-27. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 30: K.J. Hill #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his second half touchdown with Jonah Jackson #73 and Branden Bowen #76 against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State won the game 56-27. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

2018: Dwayne Haskins passed for six touchdowns in a 62-39 win at Ohio Stadium. The Wolverines were trailing by only five points at halftime but were shut out by the Buckeyes in the third quarter.

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 24: Chris Olave #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes outruns Brandon Watson #28 of the Michigan Wolverines for a 24-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 24: Chris Olave #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a 24-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter in front of Brandon Watson #28 of the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 24: Tru Wilson #13 of the Michigan Wolverines looks for running room in the first quarter as Dante Booker #52 of the Ohio State Buckeyes closes in at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan 62-39. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 24: Parris Campbell #21 of the Ohio State Buckeyes outruns the tackle attempt from Khaleke Hudson #7 of the Michigan Wolverines in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan 62-39. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 24: Johnnie Dixon #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates in the end zone after catching a 31-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan 62-39. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 24: Mike Weber #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks for room to run in the second quarter as Khaleke Hudson #7 of the Michigan Wolverines closes in at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan 62-39. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 24: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws in the third quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan 62-39. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 24: Head Coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes talks to an official during the third quarter of a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan 62-39. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 24: Zach Gentry #83 of the Michigan Wolverines lies on the field after being injured while trying to make a reception in the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan 62-39. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 24: Ohio State fans celebrate in the fourth quarter after the Buckeyes added another touchdown as Michigan Wolverines fans watch at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan 62-39. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 24: Parris Campbell #21 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a 16-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan 62-39. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 24: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with the crowd as time winds down in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan 62-39. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 24: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is congratulated by fans as he walks off the field after defeating the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan 62-39. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 24: Fans flood the field at Ohio Stadium after the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Michigan Wolverines 62-39 on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

2017: J.T. Barrett had only 67 yards rushing and 30 passing but accounted for a touchdown each way in a 31-20 win in Ann Arbor. The score was tied at halftime, but the Wolverines never reached the end zone in the fourth quarter.

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 25: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the ball in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines on November 25, 2017 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 25: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to throw a pass in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines on November 25, 2017 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 25: K.J. Hill #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is chased down by Josh Metellus #14 of the Michigan Wolverines in the second half on November 25, 2017 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 25: Urban Meyer head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes react to a play in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines on November 25, 2017 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 25: Marcus Baugh #85 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate a touchdown with Binjimen Victor #9 of the Ohio State Buckeyes against the Michigan Wolverines on November 25, 2017 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 25: Jalyn Holmes #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with fans after the game against the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes won 31 to 20 on November 25, 2017 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 25: Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate victory over Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes won 31 to 20 on November 25, 2017 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 25: Jim Harbaugh head coach of the Michigan Wolverines looks on in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 25, 2017 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 25: J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes calls a play first half against the Michigan Wolverines on November 25, 2017 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 25: Kevin Woidke #63 of the Ohio State Buckeyes leaps to catch the ball is blocked by David Long #22 of the Michigan Wolverines first half on November 25, 2017 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 25: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the ball first half on November 25, 2017 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 25: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the ball second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 25, 2017 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 25: Kekoa Crawford #1 of the Michigan Wolverines dodges an attempted tackle by Denzel Ward #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 25, 2017 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 25: Donovan Peoples-Jones #9 of the Michigan Wolverines is tackled by Denzel Ward #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half by November 25, 2017 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

2016: A Curtis Samuel touchdown in the second overtime handed the Buckeyes a 30-27 win at home, coming one play after J.T. Barrett was ruled to have converted a fourth down on a 1-yard run. But Ohio State’s defense ruled the day. Malik Hooker scored on an interception return, and Michigan was kept out of the end zone on its second-overtime possession.

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 26: Mike Weber #25 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes the ball during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 26: Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes players scuffle after a touchdown by Khalid Hill #80 of the Michigan Wolverines during the second quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 26: J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is pursued by Maurice Hurst #73 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first half of their game at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 26: Tyler Durbin #92 of the Ohio State Buckeyes kicks an extra point during overtime of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 26: Amara Darboh #82 of the Michigan Wolverines catches a touchdown pass in overtime against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 26: Ohio State Buckeyes fans celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 26: Ohio State Buckeyes fans celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 26: Michael Lawless #37 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after defeating the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 26: Mike Weber #25 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes the ball against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 26: Noah Brown #80 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a pass in overtime against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 26: J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes the ball during overtime against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts on the sideline during overtime of the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 26: Curtis Samuel #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes for the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 26: Nick Bosa #97 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a sack against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

2015: Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 214 yards and touchdowns and the Buckeyes defense limited the Wolverines to three second-half points in a 42-13 win at Michigan Stadium. Quarterback J.T. Barrett had a highlight day with three touchdowns rushing and one passing.

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 28: Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with Marcus Baugh #85 after a 42-13 Ohio State win over the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 28: Ezekiel Elliott #15, Bri’onte Dunn #25, Jalin Marshall #7, Chris Worley #35 and Dontre Wilson #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate a 42-13 win over the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 28: Michael Thomas #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes tries to come up with a fourth quarter catch behind Jourdan Lewis #26 of the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Lewis was called for pass interference on the play. Ohio State won the game 42-13. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 28: Quarterback Jake Rudock #15 of the Michigan Wolverines gets off a pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at Michigan Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 28: Jalin Marshall #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with teammate Curtis Samuel #4 after catching a third quarter touchdown pass against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 28: Jalin Marshall #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates with teammates after catching a third quarter touchdown pass against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 28: Jarrod Wilson #22 of the Michigan Wolverines tackles Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the third quarter at Michigan Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 28: Quarterback J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the third quarter at Michigan Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 28: Quarterback J.T. Barrett #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes for a fourth quarter touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MI – NOVEMBER 28: Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Ohio State Buckeyes leaves the field after a 42-13 win over the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)