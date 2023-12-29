ARLINGTON, Texas (WCMH) – While the Cotton Bowl was played about one thousand miles away from Ohio, there were some Buckeye fans who wanted to make it feel like a home game for Ohio State.

Vickie Miller got to Texas a couple days before the game.

“A lot of hustle and bustle of Ohio State fans and everybody seems really excited,” Miller said the morning of the game.

She stayed in the same hotel as the team. There were stickers on the wall for each player. Melissa Cogswell, a friend of Miller, also made the trip.

“You can just feel the atmosphere here in the hotel. Everybody is getting psyched up and let’s go bucks,” Cogswell said.

The two are longtime Ohio State fans. Cogswell’s son is in the band. Cogswell and Miller went to some of the band rehearsals in Texas and other game week activities.

“My husband got to meet Devin Brown which was really exciting, and you could tell by his demeanor he’s ready to go,” Miller said.

The Cotton Bowl was a clash between two top ten teams. While it was not a playoff game, it’s still a game Miller wanted to make sure she was there for.

“The athletes, they work really hard throughout the year, and nobody wants to win any more than they do,” she said. “Sometimes you can’t win every game. So win, lose, whatever, we always like to support the Buckeyes and the band and the cheerleaders.”