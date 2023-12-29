ARLINGTON, Tex. (WCMH) — The Ohio State football season is coming to an end Friday night as the Buckeyes face Missouri in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium near Dallas.

The top-ten showdown marks the first time since 1998 that Ohio State is playing Missouri as both teams look to end their 2023 with a New Year’s Six bowl win. It is the 13th all-time meeting between the two programs with OSU winning 10 of the previous 12 games.

No. 7 Ohio State (11-1) will have a new quarterback under center with sophomore Devin Brown set to make his first start. Brown enters at QB after Kyle McCord transferred earlier in December to Syracuse. OSU will have a majority of its starters, including running back TreVeyon Henderson, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, and defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau.

However, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will not play in the game. Harrison is projected to be one of the top picks in the NFL Draft and is likely to forgo his senior season to go pro.

The ninth-ranked Missouri Tigers (10-2) have not played in a major bowl game in a decade and enter as 4-point underdogs against the Buckeyes. The Tigers are without two star defenders: Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw and linebacker Ty’Ron Harper. Leading Mizzou’s top-30 scoring offense will be the St. Louis-trio of quarterback Brady Cook, All-American running back Cody Schrader, and receiver Luther Burden.

Halftime Missouri 0 Ohio State 3

Second Quarter

Henderson takes snap, Brown sacked on third down: Henderson took the direct snap on 2nd and 10 with Brown lined up at receiver. Brown took the snap on third down and was sacked from the blind side, leading to another OSU punt.

Brown goes into locker room: During Missouri’s first drive of the second quarter, Devin brown was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for his injury.

Buckeyes notch two sacks to force Mizzou punt: Brady Cook continued his impressive start running as he ran on 4th and 1 to keep the drive alive. Cook was then sacked by Jack Sawyer on first down and Ty Hamilton on third down, leading to Mizzou’s fourth punt in four drives.

Lincoln Kienholz comes in at OSU QB: With Brown injured, freshman Lincoln Kienholz came in at quarterback with 8:41 remaining in the second quarter. On his first play under center, the South Dakota-native handed off to Henderson.

Buckeyes punt with limited playbook: With Kienholz in, the Buckeyes likely have condensed the playbook. On that drive, Henderson ran on all three plays gaining just five yards. OSU punted for the fourth time as both teams totaled eight punts in the first half thus far.

Mizzou stays 100% on punts: Another drive where Cook got a few carries that led to yet another Missouri punt. Five drives, five punts for the Tigers.

Ohio State punts again: Kienholz did throw during his second drive at quarterback and threw an incompletion. Buckeyes went three-and-out and punted again.

Missouri punts for sixth time in the half: Ohio State’s defense maintained its tremendous pass coverage as Cook could not get a completion. Mizzou punted again and almost was called for an interference on the returner, but OSU was called for a block in the back instead.

Buckeyes continue punting streak: A first-half that was filled with punts just had to have one more. OSU did get its biggest play with a Xavier Johnson 17-yard run and nearly had a huge passing connection between Kienholz and Jayden Ballard.

Missouri delay of game ends half: The Tigers had a chance to tie the game with a 65-yard field goal attempt but were called for a delay of game. On the last play, Missouri threw a pass out of bounds.

First Quarter

OSU goes backwards on first possession: The opening drive for Devin Brown in his first career Buckeyes start netted negative yardage as TreVeyon Henderson was tackled on first down for a loss of two. Brown threw two incompletions afterwards, leading to a punt.

Mizzou punts after big Cook run: The Tigers also punted on its opening drive but netted positive yardage. Quarterback Brady Cook scrambled for a big 17-yard run to get Mizzou past midfield before a failed throw on 3rd and 8.

Buckeyes punt despite Egbuka catches: Ohio State moved the chains a few times on its second drive as Brown targeted Egbuka three times, resulting in three catches for 16 yards. Two false start penalties put OSU in position to punt after a 3rd and 20.

Burke makes clutch tackle, leads to Mizzou punt: Missouri went three-and-out on its second drive with OSU corner Denzel Burke making a key tackle on 2nd and 4 on a Cook run. On 3rd down, Cook threw out of bounds for an intentional grounding penalty with the ensuing punt taken from the end zone.

Brown limps, leading to OSU timeout: After some big runs by Henderson, the Buckeyes were unable to get a first down on 3rd and 7. Before they could run a 4th down play, Ryan Day called a timeout as Brown could be seen visibly limping on his left foot. Brown injured his leg after his cleat got stuck into the turf while being sacked.

Buckeyes open scoring with field goal: Brown’s injury led to the Buckeyes opting to kick a field goal on 4th down. Jayden Fielding nailed a 44-yarder to open the scoring in the Cotton Bowl while Brown was being checked on the sidelines. Ohio State 3, Missouri 0

Tigers can’t get multiple first downs: Missouri was able to convert its first third down of the game with Cook bursting down the middle for a 10-yard run. After that, the Tigers were stopped and forced to punt for a third successive drive.

Brown comes back in at quarterback: On the final play of the first quarter, Devin Brown returned to the game after his apparent foot injury. The play was a direct snap to Henderson.