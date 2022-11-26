COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —

Second Quarter

McCarthy’s third down pass to Bell was high, forcing a Brad Robbins punt, which was fair caught by Egbuka at the OSU 30.

The Buckeyes marched into Michigan territory when Stroud found Egbuka for 11 yards to the Wolverines 42. Ohio State moved to the UM 34 and faced fourth and two, but a Stroud pass to Stover went off the fingertips of the tight end.

First Quarter

Ohio State got the ball first and picked up four first downs on its opening drive, including a great one-handed sideline catch by Marvin Harrison Jr for 19 yards to the Michigan 25. The drive was capped with a five-yard touchdown strike from CJ Stroud to Emeka Egbuka, covering 81 yards in 12 plays and nearly five plays.

Michigan opened its first possession with an incompletion and a run by Blake Corum, who didn’t have his usual burst early. The Wolverines converted on third down when JJ McCarthy found Cornelius Johnson for 12 yards on third-and-6, and converted again when Denzel Burke lost Ronnie Bell on a go route for a 32-yard completion to the OSU 24. Faced with third-and-20 at the Buckeyes 34, the Wolverines settled for a crossing route to AJ Henning for three yards. That left a 49-yard field goal attempt for kicker Jake Moody, which he nailed. Michigan’s drive was 44 yards on 10 plays.

OSU got the ball at its own 28 and quickly moved past midfield when Egbuka took a short pass for 13 yards and drew a facemask penalty on the Wolverines, moving the ball to the Michigan 40. OSU got into the UM red zone on a pair of short runs by Williams, down to the 15. Michigan was able to hold, forcing a Noah Ruggles 32-yard field goal. The Buckeyes went 58 yards in 10 plays, in another nearly five minute drive.

Michigan deviated from script by passing on its initial drive but opened its next series with a pair of runs, netting five yards.

Second-ranked Ohio State heads into today’s rivalry showdown against Michigan with redemption on its mind.

The Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0) were bullied and beaten 42-27 in Ann Arbor a year ago, and were labeled “soft” after the Wolverines ran for nearly 300 yards and scored all six touchdowns on the ground.

The winner of today’s titanic tilt punches a ticket to the Big Ten Championship game Dec. 3 in Indianapolis, and keeps alive hopes of a berth in the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes will be without the services of running back TreVeyon Henderson, who aggravated a foot injury last week against Maryland. Miyan Williams is expected to return for OSU, while Heisman candidate Blake Corum will try to give it a go after suffering some sort of knee injury in last week’s Michigan (11-0, 8-0) victory over Illinois.