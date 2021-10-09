COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s homecoming at Ohio Stadium, and Ohio State is taking on Maryland on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes are seventh in the Associated Press with a 4-1 record, and the Terrapins are also 4-1.

Follow along for updates from the NBC4 Sports team.

1st Quarter

Maryland receiver Jeshaun Jones goes down with an injury on the second play of the game. The Terps are already playing without star receiver Dontay Demus who’s out for the year with a knee injury.

Ohio State gets a sack on third down to force Maryland to settle for a field goal attempt. The 38-yard kick is good. Terps lead 3-0 with 10:20 left in the first quarter.

Buckeyes score on 4th and goal on a two-yard pass from C.J. Stroud to Garrett Wilson. Ohio State leads 7-3 with 4:03 left in the first quarter. Stroud went 9 for 12 for 88 yards on the scoring drive.

4th and goal and @OhioStateFB comes up with the TD to go up 7-3! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/YubIwUvW5J — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 9, 2021

Ohio State scores on its second drive using just five plays to go 74 yards. TreVeyon Henderson scored from four yards out on the rushing touchdown to give OSU a 14-3 lead. Stroud has 157 yards passing in the first quarter.