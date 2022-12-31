ATLANTA, Georgia (WCMH) — The 2022 College Football Playoff is set to continue as the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl.

OSU or Georgia will play TCU in the national title game on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles. TCU won the Fiesta Bowl Saturday afternoon 51-45 over Michigan in a back-and-forth thriller in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium.

The stage is set at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with the Buckeyes attempting to make its second national title game in three seasons. The Bulldogs are looking for back-to-back national championships and extend a 15-game winning streak dating back to last season.

Follow below for live game updates:

10:56 2nd Quarter Ohio State 21 Georgia 7

SECOND QUARTER

10:56: Stroud dances, finds Harrison for another TD

Ohio State padded its lead after the INT with a third touchdown. Stroud faced pressure and danced around three Georgia defenders to avoid a sack and found Harrison Jr. in the corner of the end zone for his second TD. The extra point made it 21-7 OSU with both Stroud and Harrison Jr. eclipsing 100 yards.

12:20: Steele Chambers picks off Bennett

The first play of Georgia’s drive was the game’s first turnover. Bennett threw it right to Steele Chambers for the interception, who returned it 15 yards to the Georgia 30.

12:30: Williams powers Buckeyes back into lead

The second quarter began with another big catch and run from Harrison Jr. for 27 yards. He fumbled the ball as Kelee Ringo tackle him but the ball bounced out of bounds to remain with OSU. A 3rd down throw to the end zone went too far by the flags flew in favor of the Buckeyes as Georgia was called for pass interference.

After OSU’s first timeout, Williams powered through the Georgia defensive line to give the Buckeyes the lead back.

FIRST QUARTER

0:00: Buckeyes convert third downs to end quarter

Three straight running plays got the Buckeyes a first down to avoid the first three-and-out of the game. Miyan Williams gained six yards on those three plays. On 3rd and 1 after a Cade Stover hurdle, Stroud found a darting Emeka Egbuka for another third down conversion on the final play of the quarter.

3:15: Georgia answers with 75-yard TD drive

Ohio State added to its momentum with Zach Harrison swallowing Ladd McConkey in the backfield for a seven-yard loss. Georgia was able to keep the drive alive with Bennett finding Dominick Blaylock for a 20-yard gain on a fade route on 3rd and 10. Bulldogs kept it up getting two more first downs with a run from Daijun Edwards and the first catch and run for superstar tight end Brock Bowers.

The touchdown finally came on the eighth play of the drive as a quick screen pass to Kenny McIntosh and great blocking gave him a lane to a 25-yard touchdown.

8:16: Buckeyes take the lead through Harrison Jr. TD

Buckeyes began its next drive fast with Stroud finding a wide open Harrison Jr. for a 24 yard gain near midfield, followed by another first down throw to Riordin Stauffer for 13 yards to get past the Georgia 40. On the next play, Stroud scrambled right and pointed towards Harrison Jr., who got himself open in the end zone and catch a 31-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

The star Buckeye receiver got up to 66 yards on three catches after that touchdown.

10:31: Georgia first drive ends with missed field goal

Georgia started fast on offense with Stetson Bennett completing three straight passes for 29 yards on three straight plays to get the Bulldogs past midfield. OSU’s defense was able to contain Georgia’s offensive momentum by forcing Bennett out of bounds on a 3rd and 1 scramble. Jack Podlesny stepped up and missed a 47-yard field goal wide right to keep the game scoreless.

13:11 Buckeyes start game with a punt

The Buckeyes started with the ball after Georgia deferred the coin toss. The first play was a quick 11-yard throw from C.J. Stroud to a slanting Marvin Harrison Jr. to move the chains. OSU was unable to grab another first down after three plays, with the drive ending with Stroud being sacked by Smael Mondon Jr., leading to a punt.