COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 6 Ohio State beat No. 9 Notre Dame in the final second on a one-yard touchdown run on Saturday to stun the Fighting Irish in South Bend.

Kyle McCord masterfully led the Buckeyes in the final minute and 26 seconds completing five passes for 73 yards to beat Notre Dame. He finished the game passing 21-of-37 for 240 yards.

TreVeyon Henderson added a 61-yard touchdown in the second half to help propel the Buckeyes over Notre Dame.

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a rushing touchdown by Chip Trayanum #19 (not pictured) during the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 23: Chip Trayanum #19 and Cade Stover #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 23: Xavier Johnson #0 and Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 23: Emeka Egbuka #2 and TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irishat Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ohio State running back Chip Trayanum (19) scores as Notre Dame safety DJ Brown (2) tries to stop him during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 23: TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 23: TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after running for atouchdown during the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 23: Kyle McCord #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a pass against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 23: Sam Hartman #10 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish throws a pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ohio State’s Cade Stover (8) pushes Notre Dame’s Benjamin Morrison (20) over during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans (88) makes a catch as Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Notre Dame running back Gi’Bran Payne (3) tries to get past Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 23: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is tackled by Benjamin Morrison #20 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after a reception during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, left, and Ohio State coach Ryan Day shake hands before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 23: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take the field prior to the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Buckeyes’ defense delivered on the biggest stage holding Notre Dame to a season-low 14 points due in large part to two fourth-down stops inside OSU territory. In the first quarter, Ohio State linebacker Cody Simon prevented Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman from gaining the a first down on 4th and 1 inside the red zone.

Coming out of halftime, the Buckeyes stuffed the Irish again when safeties Lathan Ransom and Sonny Styles combined for a tackle for no gain on 4th and 1 on the OSU 39-yard line.

Notre Dame had an opportunity to run out the clock with four minutes left after Ohio State failed to convert on fourth down deep inside Irish territory. But Jim Knowles’ defense, which has dealt with criticism for allowing explosive plays last season, came through once again and forced Notre Dame to punt to give Ohio State the ball back for a chance to win the game.

Here’s how the game unfolded:

1st Quarter

Ohio State is forced to punt on its first drive after Kyle McCord overthrows Emeka Egbuka on 3rd and 12

Notre Dame turnover on downs. Irish go for it on 4th and 1 from the 22-yard line and the quarterback keeper is stopped short by Cody Simon

Ohio State goes three and out and is forced to punt

End of 1st Quarter: Ohio State 0 Notre Dame 0. Irish QB Sam Hartman is 9-of-10 for 88 yards

Notre Dame misses a 47-yard field goal

2nd Quarter

Ohio State turns the ball over on downs on 4th and 1 at the Notre Dame one-yard line after Kyle McCord’s pass is deflected. Miyan Williams was stopped for no gain on 3rd and goal

The Buckeyes’ scoreless drive: 13 plays, 70 yards over seven minutes and 11 seconds

OSU forces Notre Dame to punt after a tackle in space and pass breakup by safety Josh Proctor. 3:46 remains in the first half

Emeka Egbuka drops a would-be 15-yard touchdown after hauling in back-to-back catches

Jayden Fielding makes a 31-yard field goal with 26 seconds left in the first half. Ohio State leads Notre Dame 3-0

3rd Quarter

Notre Dame turns the ball over on downs for a second time as Lathan Ransom and Sonny Styles combine to tackle Hartman for no gain. OSU ball at the Buckeyes 39-yard line

TreVeyon Henderson rushes 61 yards for the first touchdown of the game. Buckeyes lead 10-0 with 11:14 left in the third quarter

Marvin Harrison Jr. was injured on the play. Harrison’s ankle was rolled over by a Notre Dame defender trying to make a tackle as Harrison set a key block for Henderson

Notre Dame scores on a one-yard rushing TD to cap off a 13-play, 75 yard drive that took more than 7 minutes. Buckeyes still lead 10-7

Notre Dame rushed for 54 yards on the scoring drive

Marvin Harrison Jr. has returned to the game

Ohio State is forced to punt

End of the third quarter: Ohio State 10 Notre Dame 7

4th Quarter

Notre Dame starts the fourth quarter on its own 4-yard line

Notre Dame scores on a short TD from Hartman to cap of an 11-play, 96-yard drive. Notre Dame leads OSU 14-10

McCord completes a 40-yard pass to Xavier Johnson to the Notre Dame 30-yard line

Ohio State turns the ball over on downs on a jet sweep to Emeka Egbuka that gained 0 yards on 4th and 1 from the Notre Dame 11-yard line

Ohio State forces Notre Dame to punt. The Buckeyes get the ball back at their own 27-yard line with 1:26 left in the game

Several completions have taken Ohio State inside the red zone