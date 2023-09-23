COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 6 Ohio State beat No. 9 Notre Dame in the final second on a one-yard touchdown run on Saturday to stun the Fighting Irish in South Bend.
Kyle McCord masterfully led the Buckeyes in the final minute and 26 seconds completing five passes for 73 yards to beat Notre Dame. He finished the game passing 21-of-37 for 240 yards.
TreVeyon Henderson added a 61-yard touchdown in the second half to help propel the Buckeyes over Notre Dame.
The Buckeyes’ defense delivered on the biggest stage holding Notre Dame to a season-low 14 points due in large part to two fourth-down stops inside OSU territory. In the first quarter, Ohio State linebacker Cody Simon prevented Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman from gaining the a first down on 4th and 1 inside the red zone.
Coming out of halftime, the Buckeyes stuffed the Irish again when safeties Lathan Ransom and Sonny Styles combined for a tackle for no gain on 4th and 1 on the OSU 39-yard line.
Notre Dame had an opportunity to run out the clock with four minutes left after Ohio State failed to convert on fourth down deep inside Irish territory. But Jim Knowles’ defense, which has dealt with criticism for allowing explosive plays last season, came through once again and forced Notre Dame to punt to give Ohio State the ball back for a chance to win the game.
Here’s how the game unfolded:
1st Quarter
- Ohio State is forced to punt on its first drive after Kyle McCord overthrows Emeka Egbuka on 3rd and 12
- Notre Dame turnover on downs. Irish go for it on 4th and 1 from the 22-yard line and the quarterback keeper is stopped short by Cody Simon
- Ohio State goes three and out and is forced to punt
- End of 1st Quarter: Ohio State 0 Notre Dame 0. Irish QB Sam Hartman is 9-of-10 for 88 yards
- Notre Dame misses a 47-yard field goal
2nd Quarter
- Ohio State turns the ball over on downs on 4th and 1 at the Notre Dame one-yard line after Kyle McCord’s pass is deflected. Miyan Williams was stopped for no gain on 3rd and goal
- The Buckeyes’ scoreless drive: 13 plays, 70 yards over seven minutes and 11 seconds
- OSU forces Notre Dame to punt after a tackle in space and pass breakup by safety Josh Proctor. 3:46 remains in the first half
- Emeka Egbuka drops a would-be 15-yard touchdown after hauling in back-to-back catches
- Jayden Fielding makes a 31-yard field goal with 26 seconds left in the first half. Ohio State leads Notre Dame 3-0
3rd Quarter
- Notre Dame turns the ball over on downs for a second time as Lathan Ransom and Sonny Styles combine to tackle Hartman for no gain. OSU ball at the Buckeyes 39-yard line
- TreVeyon Henderson rushes 61 yards for the first touchdown of the game. Buckeyes lead 10-0 with 11:14 left in the third quarter
- Marvin Harrison Jr. was injured on the play. Harrison’s ankle was rolled over by a Notre Dame defender trying to make a tackle as Harrison set a key block for Henderson
- Notre Dame scores on a one-yard rushing TD to cap off a 13-play, 75 yard drive that took more than 7 minutes. Buckeyes still lead 10-7
- Notre Dame rushed for 54 yards on the scoring drive
- Marvin Harrison Jr. has returned to the game
- Ohio State is forced to punt
- End of the third quarter: Ohio State 10 Notre Dame 7
4th Quarter
- Notre Dame starts the fourth quarter on its own 4-yard line
- Notre Dame scores on a short TD from Hartman to cap of an 11-play, 96-yard drive. Notre Dame leads OSU 14-10
- McCord completes a 40-yard pass to Xavier Johnson to the Notre Dame 30-yard line
- Ohio State turns the ball over on downs on a jet sweep to Emeka Egbuka that gained 0 yards on 4th and 1 from the Notre Dame 11-yard line
- Ohio State forces Notre Dame to punt. The Buckeyes get the ball back at their own 27-yard line with 1:26 left in the game
- Several completions have taken Ohio State inside the red zone