MADISON, Wis. (WCMH) — It has been eight years since Ohio State has played at Wisconsin.

The third-ranked Buckeyes and unranked Badgers are playing at Camp Randall Stadium in a game carried live on NBC4. Ohio State will look to run its record to 8-0, and Wisconsin (5-2) will look to pull off an upset that will make it the team to beat in the Big Ten West.

Follow along on NBC4i.com all game for live updates.

First quarter

• Starting on offense, the Buckeyes tested TreVeyon Henderson, who was returning from injury, on their first play, and he found space for a 9-yard gain. Later, facing fourth-and-3 from the Badgers 33-yard line, Kyle McCord was sacked by C.J. Goetz and fumbled, with Wisconsin’s Maema Njongmeta recovering.

• Ohio State had a brilliant start on defense, with Braelon Allen rushing up the middle and gaining 11 yards before fumbling. Jack Sawyer forced the fumble, and Davison Igbinosun recovered.

Pregame

• StormTeam 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber said temperature at kickoff will be in the upper 30s, where it should remain for most of the game. A shower or light rain might pass through, perhaps turning the contest into a competition of run games.

Wisconsin in all cardinal tonight, the Badgers shade of red.



Some Wisconsin students, not into layers with temps in the 30s pic.twitter.com/x8j47Ut0Mo — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) October 28, 2023

• The news from the injury report was mostly good for the Buckeyes. Running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Chip Trayanum were not listed after sitting out last week against Penn State. Also not mentioned was receiver Emeka Egbuka.

• The last time Ohio State went to Madison was in 2016, when it won 30-23 in overtime. The Buckeyes scored on their OT possession, and the Badgers’ fourth-down snap ended with a sack. On the coaching staff for the Buckeyes was Luke Fickell, now in his first season coaching the Badgers. Fickell is a Columbus native in addition to a former Ohio State player and, for one season, head coach.

The previous time that the teams played at Camp Randall, the game also went to overtime, with Ohio State winning 21-14 in 2012. The Buckeyes scored first in OT and then batted down an attempted fourth-down pass when the Badgers had the ball. And two years before that marked Wisconsin’s most recent win in the series, 31-18, in a game where the Badgers were ranked 18th and the Buckeyes No. 1.