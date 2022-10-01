COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Third-ranked Ohio State (4-0) celebrates homecoming Saturday by welcoming the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1) to Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes are coming off a big 52-21 victory over Wisconsin last weekend, and are playing their fifth straight home game to open the season. Rutgers fell 27-10 at home to Iowa a week ago.

First Quarter

Rutgers couldn’t do anything with its opening possession and punted after a three and out, but Emeka Egbuka muffed the punt and the Scarlet Knights grabbed it at the Ohio State 18.

Rutgers gets on the board first on a 14-yard pitch and catch from Evan Simon to Sean Ryan on a well-placed ball and poor coverage by OSU corner Cameron Martinez. The Knights went 18 yards in three plays.

The Scarlet Knights got frisky and attempted an onside kick, which the Buckeyes recovered at the Rutgers 48-yard line.

A 32-yard Miyan Williams run set the Buckeyes up at the Rutgers two, and two players later Williams went in over the left side to put Ohio State on the scoreboard, his fourth TD of the season. OSU covered 48 yards in five plays and tied the game with 9:21 remaining in the first quarter.

Rutgers has used three quarterbacks in the first seven minutes of the quarter, with Noah Vedral getting the start before giving way to Evan Simon. Tight end Johnny Langan, who came to Rutgers as a quarterback, also lined up under center for a play.

Ohio State got the ball at its 26-yard line following a three and out series from Rutgers. and converted a third-and-8 with a 27-yard strike from CJ Stroud to Egbuka, and they connected again on second-and-10 to take the ball down to the Rutgers 15. Marvin Harrison Jr. nearly got in on a reverse, getting pushed out inside the one.

Williams punched it in from the one for his second score of the day and gave the Buckeyes their first lead of the game, 14-7 with 4:10 left in the quarter. Ohio State covered 74 yards in nine plays.

Today marks the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium, which was built for $1.2 million back in 1922.

Ohio State will look to get off to a fast start against a Rutgers squad that has allowed 45 first-half points in four contests.

The Buckeyes will once again be without the services of star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is nursing a hamstring/leg injury.