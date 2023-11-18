COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State looks to finish the season undefeated at home when it plays Minnesota 4 p.m. Saturday.

Follow along at NBC4i.com for updates during the game, and watch live the postgame news conference with Ohio State coach Ryan Day.

First half photos

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 18: Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a pass during the second quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 18: Running back TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball during the second quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 18: Rrunning back Chip Trayanum #19 of the Ohio State Buckeyes jumps over defensive back Tre’Von Jones #2 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers as he carries the ball during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 18: Quarterback Kyle McCord #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks for a open receiver during the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes acknowledges the fans as his walks into Ohio Stadium before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Second quarter

• Kyle McCord fired a quick pass down the middle to Emeka Egbuka for a 26-yard gain and to put Ohio State into Minnesota territory at the 29-yard line. McCord then targeted Marvin Harrison Jr. on consecutive plays but was barely incomplete each time. A third-down attempt to find Egbuka was nearly intercepted, setting up a 47-yard field goal by Jayden Fielding. OHIO STATE 10, MINNESOTA 0, 13:05 REMAINING

• Aggressive defense by the Buckeyes led to a 4-yard loss on first down, but on third-and-14, Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis found Corey Crooms open for a 32-yard gain to cross midfield. But Minnesota moved only 5 more yards before having to punt.

• McCord found Marvin Harrison Jr. and Egbuka on consecutive throws for gains of 6 and 8 yards, with a facemask call on Minnesota giving Ohio State the ball at its 42-yard line. McCord went to Egbuka again for a 23-yard gain as the Buckeyes found ways to move the ball without turning much to Harrison. Another short pass to Egbuka turned into a long gain as he picked up 21 yards to give Ohio State a first down inside the 10-yard line. Unable to find the end zone, Ohio State turned to Jayden Fielding, who converted a 26-yard field goal. OHIO STATE 13, MINNESOTA 0, 4:51 REMAINING

First quarter

• After the Golden Gophers were unable to convert a first down on their opening possession, the Buckeyes leaned heavily on TreVeyon Henderson, who carried the ball on their first three plays to gain 26 yards, and then he caught a pass from Kyle McCord to gain another 13. Chip Trayanum had carries of 10 and 11 as the offensive line established early dominance. A 9-yard gain by Henderson to the left capped off an 85-yard drive. OHIO STATE 7, MINNESOTA 0, 9:22 REMAINING

• A 16-yard catch by Cade Stover on the first Ohio State possession put him over 1,000 career receiving yards, making him the Buckeyes’ third tight end to gain that many.

• Minnesota opened with back-to-back carries by Zach Evans to pick up a combined 17 yards, but on the second carry, he remained down on the field injured. Jordan Nubin stepped in and gained 7 yards over two straight carries. But facing third-and-7 from their 45-yard line, Nubin attempted to cut left, but the Buckeyes’ Cody Simon found him right away and stopped in after a 1-yard gain.

• A Minnesota punt pinned Ohio State’s offense at the 3-yard line, with the Buckeyes unable to convert a first down. Starting at its 45-yard line, Athan Kaliakmanis completed a 10-yard pass to Corey Crooms, the Gophers’ first completion of the game. But on second-and-7, Jordan Hancock blitzed and Kaliakmanis got off a quick pass to Nubin, who was met immediately by Jack Sawyer for a 3-yard loss on the play. Two plays later, the Gophers punted.

• The Buckeyes picked up 25 yards to reach the 38-yard line before the quarter ended. They dominated in a way the score didn’t show, outgaining the Gophers 119 yards to 39. Henderson’s touchdown run was the 35th of his career. OHIO STATE 7, MINNESOTA 0

Pregame

• Defensive tackle Mike Hall and safety Lathan Ransom are among the Buckeyes listed as being out on the injury report.

• StormTeam 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber said conditions will be clear for the game, with temperatures in the upper 40s for kickoff and falling into the upper 30s later on.

• The most points the Buckeyes (10-0) have given up in a home game was the 17 they allowed to Maryland in a 20-point win on Oct. 7, and the defense is second in the nation in points allowed.

• Minnesota (5-5) is looking to snap a two-game losing streak, and it needs a win in one of its final two games to become bowl-eligible. The last time the Golden Gophers missed out on a bowl was the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.