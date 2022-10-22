COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —

First Quarter

Iowa got the ball first and promptly turned it over when Spencer Petras threw it directly to OSU defensive back Tanner McCalister, who returned it to the Iowa 29 yard line.

The Buckeyes looked shaky on their first drive, CJ Stroud misfiring on two passes to Emeka Egbuka, including one on third down that probably should have been intercepted.

OSU got on the board courtesy of a 46 yards Noah Ruggles field goal with just under a minute gone in the game.

Iowa went three-and-out on its second possession, but punter Tory Taylor proved to be a weapon as he launched a 48-yarder that Egbuka fair caught at his own 24 yard line.

Iowa’s Joe Evans sacked Stroud on first down and forced a fumble, which Evans recovered and took to the end zone to give Iowa a 7-3 lead.

Ohio State netted its first first down of the game when TreVeyon Henderson rumbled up the middle for four yards to the 38. OSU got into the red zone when Stroud found Julian Fleming for a gain of 26 down to the Iowa 8-yard line. Egbuka took it down to the 2, and after a Buckeyes timeout Miyan Williams hit paydirt to put Ohio State ahead 10-7 with 8:15 to play in the quarter. OSU covered 75 yards in 10 plays, and netted its 28th touchdown in 30 red zone trips.

Zach Harrison sacked Petras on third down, forcing a fumble which was recovered by Ohio State’s Lathan Ransom at the Iowa 31.

Second-ranked Ohio State (6-0, 3-0) returns to action after an off week, hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-3, 1-2) at Ohio Stadium.

This is the first meeting between the Buckeyes and Hawkeyes since 2017, when Iowa stunned No. 2 ranked OSU 55-27 in Kinnick Stadium. Iowa hasn’t won in Columbus since 1991.

The game will be a study in contrasts — Ohio State has the nation’s top offense while Iowa is third nationally in total defense. The Buckeyes D is a top 10 group while Iowa’s offense ranks at or near the bottom in most important categories.

Ohio State is expected to have the services of receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has been out since the Notre Dame game nursing a leg/hamstring injury.