COLUMBUS, Ohio — The second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes return home to face struggling Indiana today at noon in Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes are looking to continue their unbeaten season and possible march to the College Football Playoff against a team it has beaten 27 times in a row, the longest active streak against one opponent in all of college football.

Second Quarter

OSU opened its next possession with a wonderful back shoulder catch by Harrison Jr, taking the ball to the Hoosiers 45-yard line. Indiana dialed up the pressure on the next few plays and stemmed the momentum, forcing the Buckeyes to punt. Jesse Mirco’s punt went 34 yards and pinned Indiana at its own 9.

After an IU three-and-out the Buckeyes took over at their own 43 and immediately went to work, getting a nine yard gain up the middle by Williams and two plays later a 48-yard burst over right guard by Williams that went all the way to end zone. Williams has 128 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries.

First Quarter

The Buckeyes got behind the chains early and were forced into a three-and-out, a C.J. Stroud run coming up a yard short of a first down. The Hoosiers fared no better, gaining only six yards on three plays and punting it away to the Buckeyes, who got cute on the return and nearly turned it over. OSU took over at its own 35-yard line.

Ohio State got it going much better on its second drive, Miyan Williams gaining 42 yards on two carries and Marvin Harrison Jr taking it deep into the red zone on a reverse, putting the ball at the IU 5-yard line. The Buckeyes dented the end zone on third and goal when Stroud found Emeka Egbuka on a short hook route for a six yard touchdown. OSU covered 65 yards in six plays and a little over two minutes.

The Buckeyes got a big play on their next series when Stroud floated a flare pass to Xavier Johnson, who made a nifty move in the open field and churned 34 yards to the Indiana 28. A stretch play to the right by Williams picked up another 10 yards and put the Buckeyes in the red zone again, and they scored two plays later when Dallan Hayden went left, cut to the middle and burst to the end zone untouched. The Buckeyes went 78 yards on eight plays in 3:37, and have over 100 rushing yards in the first quarter. Williams has 78 of those yards on just seven carries.

Indiana got within reach of its initial first down conversion, but on third-and-three a pass to AJ Barner was dumped for a two-yard loss. The Buckeyes take over in prime field position at their own 42.

And just like that, OSU gets on the board again when Stroud found a streaking Harrison Jr for a 58-yard scoring strike. One play, nine seconds, and the rout is on. The TD was the 11th of the season for the sophomore Harrison Jr.

Indiana finally picks up a first down on a nifty 16-yard scamper by Dexter Williams on a quarterback power run. The Hoosiers got into the Buckeyes red zone on a poor cornerback rotation with a 49-yard pitch and catch from Williams to Andison Kobe and paid it off when Barner grabbed a jump ball over Cam Brown from the seven-yard line. Indiana covered 75 yards on six plays to get on the board.