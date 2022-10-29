COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Second-ranked Ohio State (7-0) takes to the road for just the second time this season, venturing to State College, Pennsylvania to take on No. 13 Penn State (6-1).

This is the sixth consecutive meeting where both teams are ranked, and OSU has taken all of the previous five. Penn State has won just one of the last five showdowns in Happy Valley. The average margin of victory in the last five games is just seven points, so it wouldn’t be any kind of surprise if this one goes into the fourth quarter as a contest.

Buckeyes wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba is back on the injury list and will not play against the Nittany Lions as he continues to recover from his hamstring issue. Smith-Njigba played briefly against Iowa last weekend in what has been a season for him with limited playing time.