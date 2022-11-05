COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —

Second Quarter

Northwestern had a short field and was driving into the wind, but OSU was able to make a stop on fourth down and took over at its own 21 yard line.

The Buckeyes gained a first down on the first target of the game to Marvin Harrison Jr, a pickup of 15 yards, but the drive bogged down again as the Stroud had consecutive incompletions to slide to 4-for-12 for the afternoon. The passing game is definitely off, with Stroud looking like the primary issue at the moment.

Northwestern got one first down on its next drive before facing a fourth-and-two at its own 46 yard line, and lined up the offense but ran the clock down and took a timeout before deciding to punt.

OSU gained a first down on a pretty pass from Stroud to Harrison Jr, then got cute with a reverse to Emeka Egbuka for a loss of a yard, leaving the Buckeyes with second and long, and then third and long after an overthrow to Harrison Jr. Another incompletion on third down forced Jesse Mirco’s fifth punt of the afternoon, which traveled 77 yards with the wind at his back. Northwestern gets the ball back with 6:25 left before halftime.

Ohio State forced a Northwestern punt after consecutive run blitzes produced lost yardage. The Buckeyes took over at the Wildcats 46-yard line with 4:35 to play before intermission.

The Buckeyes were faced with fourth-and-1 at the Northwestern 37 and Day made a great call to have Stroud keep it around right end, where he picked up 16 yards. After another scamper by Stroud off of a pass call, Egbuka took it around right end and scampered 15 yards for a score, with 2:47 left in the half. Ohio State covered 31 yards in five plays.

First Quarter

Ohio State opened with a pretty nondescript drive, Miyan Williams picked up seven yards on the first carry, but OSU was called for a holding penalty which backed the ball up to the 20 yard line. Two incompletions forced a Jesse Mirco punt, which traveled just 34 yards into the wind.

Northwestern had a three and out of its own, with J.T. Tuimoloau batting down a third down pass from Brendan Sullivan. Ohio State got the ball at its own 25 after Luke Akers punt sailed through the end zone. An illegal formation penalty was added to the end of the play.

Ohio State gained its first first down on a Northwestern defensive holding penalty, and added what looked to be a second on a 3rd-and-8 run by CJ Stroud, putting the ball at the Buckeyes 47-yard line, but it was marked short. Williams powered past the 50 to make the first down official. Two more incompletions by Stroud took him to 0-for-5 for the afternoon, an anomaly for someone who completes 71 percent of his passes.

Northwestern took over after a punt and marched right down the field, using tempo and short, controlled passes to advance the ball to the Buckeyes 16. Evan Hull took a wildcat snap and made OSU cornerback JK Johnson grasp air on the way to a scoring scamper. The Wildcats went 80 yards in nine plays.

The Buckeyes took over at their own 25 and used two easy passes to get Stroud comfortable, and the offensive line, as it has all year, showed it was not up to the short-yardage challenge and Northwestern stopped the Buckeyes on third and less than a yard.

The Buckeyes forced a three and out when Tommy Eichenberg sniffed out a Wildcats screen pass to Hull, keeping it to four yards. Ohio State took over at its own 33 yard line with just over three minutes to play in the quarter. Ohio State got it to third and one again, but Williams slipped on a cut, and the Wildcats blasted through the porous OSU line and stopped Williams for a loss on fourth down.

Sullivan picked up a first down on a six yard run as the quarter ended, marking the first time this season the Buckeyes have not scored in the first quarter.

It’s back on the road again for No. 2 Ohio State, as it takes on what appears to be an overmatched Northwestern (1-7) squad in Evanston, Ill. The Buckeyes (8-0) have won nine straight over Northwestern and have lost just twice to the Wildcats since 1970.

The Buckeyes will be without two stars today as receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back TreVeyon Henderson are out. Running back Miyan Williams is available to play after sustaining a hand injury against Penn State last Saturday.

There is also the matter of what could be inclement weather — high winds and possible rain at some point at Ryan Field.