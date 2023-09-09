COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 3 Ohio State hosts its first game of the 2023 season at noon against Youngstown State.

Kyle McCord will get the start at quarterback once again for the Buckeyes. The junior went 20 for 33 for 239 yards and one interception in last week’s 23-3 win over Indiana.

Coach Ryan Day said during his weekly press conference he “would love” to play sophomore quarterback Devin Brown more against the Penguins after only playing two drives versus the Hoosiers.

“I’m trying not to draw too many hard lines when it comes to [quarterback] right now, honestly,” Day said. “Our goal is to be a really good quarterback room and win games, and as these first few games start to develop, we get a better feel for what that looks like.”

Follow along here for live game updates.

1st Quarter

Kyle McCord connects with Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 71-yard touchdown on the third play of the game. Buckeyes lead 7-0. 71 yards is a career-long reception for Harrison

Youngstown State marches 75 yards down the field on 11 plays and scores on a 1-yard quarterback keeper by Mitch Davidson. Tie game 7-7

Cameron Martinez was beat in man coverage for a 36-yard YSU first down on 3rd and 3 from the YSU 44-yard line

Kyle McCord throws a 39-yard touchdown to Marvin Harrison Jr. for hiss second of the game. OSU leads 14-7 with 1:20 left in the first quarter

2nd Quarter