COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 4 Ohio State returns to action following its bye week to take on the undefeated Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson will be unavailable for the Buckeyes who will turn to Chip Trayanum and Miyan Williams to be the featured backs.

Maryland is led by fourth-year starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa who threw a career-high six touchdowns in last week’s 44-17 win over Indiana.

Follow along here for live updates of the game.

1st Quarter

Ohio State goes 3 and out. Buckeyes attempt a fake punt but fail to convert

Maryland scores first on a 15-yard TD pass from Tagovailoa to Kaden Prather. Terps lead 7-0

